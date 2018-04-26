News By Tag
Dallas high school string quartet to help settle an old score
Washington High School String Quartet to join touring Beatles vs. Stones show
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Arlington show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia. The show played to a capacity crowd at the AMH in 2016.
The string quartet: Washington High senior Kailyn Bradley, sophomore Lucien Hagler-Haloftis and freshmen Gloria Fortner and Estela Alvarez will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
In addition to performing with the Washington Orchestra, quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Riverland Community College Orchestra. Members consistently receive Superior ratings at University Interscholastic League (UIL) Solo and Ensemble competitions.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Washington High Orchestra Director Michael Jacko looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. A Washington High quartet performed with the show at AMH in 2016.
"When we find a strong music program like Washington High's, we try to hire them again when we return to the region," said Beatles vs. Stones producer Tom Maher.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Kailyn Bradley and Estela Alvarez are the quartet's biggest Beatles fans.
Kailyn's favorite Fab Four tune is "Yellow Submarine."
It's such a classic! I'm really excited to get to play all these songs," said Kailyn.
"It's hard to choose just one song out of all them, but 'Revolution' has to be my favorite," said Estela.
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown" returns to the Arlington Music Hall on Thursday, May 17 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25-$79 and may be purchase by phone at (817) 226-4400, at the Theatre Box Office or online at www.arlingtonmusichall.net. The Arlington Music Hall is located at 224 N Center St, Arlington, Texas 76011. The show is appropriate for all ages.
And here is some additional information about the Washington High School Chamber String Quartet:
Gloria Fortner, 15, has been playing violin since she was ten, when she joined Dallas Young Strings. Since then, Gloria has performed in a variety of ensembles including UIL and Riverland Community College Orchestra. She is a member of the school's Mariachi band.
"Orchestra is a way to escape the real world and put myself in another universe."
The freshman hopes to attend a music conservatory after high school to continue to keep music as a large part of her life.
Lucien Hagler-Haloftis, 16, has been playing violin since age three. His parents started him out with a cardboard violin and it naturally progressed from there.
He enjoys playing violin because "it can get really competitive and I get to meet a lot of new people."
Lucien has been a part of the second highest Philharmonic for UIL as well as competed in UIL Solo and Ensemble Festivals achieving Superior ratings. As a freshman, he received an Outstanding rating.
The sophomore plans to audition for Julliard and Curtis Institute of Music with hopes to join the LA Symphony after college.
Kailyn Bradley,18, has been playing the viola for nine years. She is currently a member of the Booker T. Washington Varsity Symphony.
"I like the tone quality and the fact that it is a very musical instrument. I didn't like the violin so the viola just made sense."
She has been an active Girl Scout for thirteen years and enjoys volunteering.
The senior is attending Texas Christian University in the fall, majoring in Music Education.
Estela Alvarez,14, has been playing cello for six years.
She enjoys the orchestra experience because "It helps clear my mind when I get into a bad mood."
In addition to performing with her school's orchestra, the freshman also participates in the Booker T. Washington Mariachi band.
