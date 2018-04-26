 
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company Launches 'Live Music Series'

Tyrone Mall Restaurant Provides Live Entertainment this Spring
 
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - May 1, 2018 - PRLog -- MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, located at Tyrone Square Mall, has recently announced their Live Music Series this Spring. The authentic, "fine casual" pizza restaurant commenced the campaign this April, opening with local Tampa Bay band, Boneyard. MidiCi's Live Music Series will feature a variety of artists every Saturday from 8:00 PM - 11:00 PM. The sets will a range of popular song covers, originals, and more.

LIVE MUSIC SERIES LINEUP

May 5th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard

May 12th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard

May 19th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard

May 26th, 8:00 PM  - Eric Thompson of The Morning Owls

Guests can find more details on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/MidiCiTyroneSQ/.

About Boneyard

Boneyard is a local band serving up tunes all over the Tampa Bay area. The group is made up of three members: Bob Frierson on lead vocal and guitar, Clarke Hobby on lead guitar, mandolin, and vocals, and Clay Thomas on guitar and harmonica.

About The Morning Owls

The Morning Owls is a popular Tampa based band that has played over 2,000 shows all over the U.S. Eric Thompson of The Morning Owls performs hundreds of covers from yesterday's hits to today's popular tracks including songs like "A Hard Day's Night" by The Beatles and "Dirty Little Secret" by the All American Rejects.

ABOUT MIDICI THE NEAPOLITAN PIZZA COMPANY

MidiCi provides pizza aficionados with an upscale dining ambiance, while maintaining the affordability of casual dining. The space beckons guests to visit and celebrate memories over an exquisite meal next to a signature indoor live tree. The restaurant serves traditional Neapolitan fare using natural, fresh, and almost all non-GMO ingredients.

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company Tyrone Square is located at 2424 Tyrone Blvd N. next to Bonefish Grill and will be open daily from 11am until 11pm with extended weekend hours.

For more information, please visit www.myMidiCi.com or call at 727.302.0777.

EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com

Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.

Evolve & Co
***@evolveandco.com
Source:MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
Email:***@evolveandco.com Email Verified
