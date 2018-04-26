News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company Launches 'Live Music Series'
Tyrone Mall Restaurant Provides Live Entertainment this Spring
LIVE MUSIC SERIES LINEUP
May 5th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard
May 12th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard
May 19th, 8:00 PM - Bob Frierson of Boneyard
May 26th, 8:00 PM - Eric Thompson of The Morning Owls
Guests can find more details on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
About Boneyard
Boneyard is a local band serving up tunes all over the Tampa Bay area. The group is made up of three members: Bob Frierson on lead vocal and guitar, Clarke Hobby on lead guitar, mandolin, and vocals, and Clay Thomas on guitar and harmonica.
About The Morning Owls
The Morning Owls is a popular Tampa based band that has played over 2,000 shows all over the U.S. Eric Thompson of The Morning Owls performs hundreds of covers from yesterday's hits to today's popular tracks including songs like "A Hard Day's Night" by The Beatles and "Dirty Little Secret" by the All American Rejects.
ABOUT MIDICI THE NEAPOLITAN PIZZA COMPANY
MidiCi provides pizza aficionados with an upscale dining ambiance, while maintaining the affordability of casual dining. The space beckons guests to visit and celebrate memories over an exquisite meal next to a signature indoor live tree. The restaurant serves traditional Neapolitan fare using natural, fresh, and almost all non-GMO ingredients.
MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company Tyrone Square is located at 2424 Tyrone Blvd N. next to Bonefish Grill and will be open daily from 11am until 11pm with extended weekend hours.
For more information, please visit www.myMidiCi.com or call at 727.302.0777.
EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com
Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.
Contact
Evolve & Co
***@evolveandco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse