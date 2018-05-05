Southern Ocean Made Brew Trail Awarded for NJ Tourism Excellence

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Surf & Sip Brew Trail recognized for partnership that enhances the tourism product within New Jersey.

Southern Ocean Chamber Brew trail wins state award

-- The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its selection for the The New Jersey Tourism Industry Excellence Award for its recently launched Southern Ocean Made Surf & Sip Brew Trail. They join a select group across the state being recognized for the accomplishments of those who achieved true excellence in providing an exceptional experience that enhances tourism across the state and positively promoting locations within New Jersey as a destination. The members included on the trail areManafirkin, Ship Bottom Brewery, Pinelands Brewing, South End Surf N Paddle, Tuckerton Seaport, Jetty, Southern Ocean Chamber Visitor Center and the Ann Coen Gallery. To find out more on the trail visit www.southernoceanmade.com or visit any of the businesses that are on the trail.The New Jersey Tourism Industry Association presented this statewide honor recognizing the innovative partnership that was created with local craft breweries and non-alcohol related Southern Ocean Made stops. It also acknowledges the extent of the brand through the Surfcentric Southern California LOYALE brew trail app which the trail is a part of. The award was presented at the 2018 National Tourism Week Breakfast on Thursday May 10 in Trenton to CEO Lori Pepenella and Treasurer Andrea Driscoll.For more information about the other award winning programs instittued by the Southern Ocean County Chamber including Chowderfest, Wedding Road Show and LBI Region Report Radio Show please www.visitLBIregion.com, follow on social @southernoceanchamber , call 609 494 7211 or visit in person at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom