Southern Ocean Made Brew Trail Awarded for NJ Tourism Excellence
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Surf & Sip Brew Trail recognized for partnership that enhances the tourism product within New Jersey.
Manafirkin, Ship Bottom Brewery, Pinelands Brewing, South End Surf N Paddle, Tuckerton Seaport, Jetty, Southern Ocean Chamber Visitor Center and the Ann Coen Gallery. To find out more on the trail visit www.southernoceanmade.com or visit any of the businesses that are on the trail.The Chamber established the first brew trail to draw attention to the growing beverage tourism market in the region. The Mena Agency created the mobile responsive website www.southernoceanmade.com to house trail and all businesses that go through the Southern Ocean Made accreditation process.
The New Jersey Tourism Industry Association presented this statewide honor recognizing the innovative partnership that was created with local craft breweries and non-alcohol related Southern Ocean Made stops. It also acknowledges the extent of the brand through the Surfcentric Southern California LOYALE brew trail app which the trail is a part of. The award was presented at the 2018 National Tourism Week Breakfast on Thursday May 10 in Trenton to CEO Lori Pepenella and Treasurer Andrea Driscoll.
For more information about the other award winning programs instittued by the Southern Ocean County Chamber including Chowderfest, Wedding Road Show and LBI Region Report Radio Show please www.visitLBIregion.com, follow on social @southernoceanchamber , call 609 494 7211 or visit in person at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom
