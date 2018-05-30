 
News By Tag
* Hosp
* LIBRY
* Drs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Rochelle
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
54321
May 2018
3130


The Medical Letter Introduces Drugs of Choice 2018

An Unbiased Guide to Drug Therapy for Common Conditions. The Medical Letter Inc., publisher of The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics, announces the release of its newest handbook Drugs of Choice.
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - June 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Drugs of Choice includes the latest information on drugs for treating some of the most common conditions seen in everyday practice, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, allergic disorders, asthma, COPD, postmenopausal osteoporosis, cognitive loss and dementia, migraine, opioid use disorder, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and sexually transmitted infections, in a convenient pocket-sized handbook.
"The new Drugs of Choice is concise, with much of the information presented in charts and tables for quick reference." said Jean-Marie Pflomm, Editor in Chief.  "The reviews cover first-choice and alternative drugs, with actionable recommendations so providers can choose the best drugs for their patients without any influence from the pharmaceutical industry."

Additional products available from The Medical Letter include The Medical Letter Site License, The Medical Letter Continuing Medical Education program, A Searchable Collection, and Drug Interactions from The Medical Letter online database.  All products are valuable sources of reliable, objective, and unbiased drug information.

About The Medical Letter
The Medical Letter, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that publishes critical appraisals of new prescription drugs and comparative reviews of drugs for common diseases in its newsletter, The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics. The Medical Letter, Inc., is supported by subscriber fees and is based in New Rochelle, NY. For more information call (800) 211-2769 or go to medicalletter.org (https://secure.medicalletter.org/)

Contact
Joanne Valentino
***@medicalletter.org
914 235 0500
End
Source:
Email:***@medicalletter.org Email Verified
Tags:Hosp, LIBRY, Drs
Industry:Medical
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Medical Letter News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Jun 04, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share