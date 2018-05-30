News By Tag
The Medical Letter Introduces Drugs of Choice 2018
An Unbiased Guide to Drug Therapy for Common Conditions. The Medical Letter Inc., publisher of The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics, announces the release of its newest handbook Drugs of Choice.
"The new Drugs of Choice is concise, with much of the information presented in charts and tables for quick reference." said Jean-Marie Pflomm, Editor in Chief. "The reviews cover first-choice and alternative drugs, with actionable recommendations so providers can choose the best drugs for their patients without any influence from the pharmaceutical industry."
Additional products available from The Medical Letter include The Medical Letter Site License, The Medical Letter Continuing Medical Education program, A Searchable Collection, and Drug Interactions from The Medical Letter online database. All products are valuable sources of reliable, objective, and unbiased drug information.
About The Medical Letter
The Medical Letter, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that publishes critical appraisals of new prescription drugs and comparative reviews of drugs for common diseases in its newsletter, The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics. The Medical Letter, Inc., is supported by subscriber fees and is based in New Rochelle, NY. For more information call (800) 211-2769 or go to medicalletter.org (https://secure.medicalletter.org/
Joanne Valentino
***@medicalletter.org
914 235 0500
