The Medical Letter Introduces Drugs of Choice 2018

An Unbiased Guide to Drug Therapy for Common Conditions. The Medical Letter Inc., publisher of The Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics, announces the release of its newest handbook Drugs of Choice.

--includes the latest information on drugs for treating some of the most common conditions seen in everyday practice, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, allergic disorders, asthma, COPD, postmenopausal osteoporosis, cognitive loss and dementia, migraine, opioid use disorder, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, and sexually transmitted infections, in a convenient pocket-sized handbook."The newis concise, with much of the information presented in charts and tables for quick reference." said Jean-Marie Pflomm, Editor in Chief. "The reviews cover first-choice and alternative drugs, with actionable recommendations so providers can choose the best drugs for their patients without any influence from the pharmaceutical industry."Additional products available from The Medical Letter includeandonline database. All products are valuable sources of reliable, objective, and unbiased drug information.The Medical Letter, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that publishes critical appraisals of new prescription drugs and comparative reviews of drugs for common diseases in its newsletter,. The Medical Letter, Inc., is supported by subscriber fees and is based in New Rochelle, NY. For more information call (800) 211-2769 or go to medicalletter.org ( https://secure.medicalletter.org/