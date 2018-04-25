News By Tag
Samyakk Continues It's Commitment To Fashion With The New Product Launch
Samyakk introduced its new product launch in collaboration with a very well known brand originated in Delhi named "Ritas" with whom they are into business from past 6 years now.
This launch provides much more flexibility to customers who are looking for varieties in fashion on a regular basis. And the merger between these two brands has managed to lure more customers by bringing in a new dimension in fashion and ensure to provide new designs and variants everytime to its valuable customers.
Samyakk is increasing its commitment to its customers by bringing in newness in designs with the expansion of its collaboration with other famous brands. So next time when you go shopping for any special occasion do gorge into some designer pieces which won't cost you the price of a small car but comes quite affordable. And to suggest the best place to shop for these pieces is Samyakk a leading ethnic wear brand in Bangalore that serves with best varieties of products under one roof. With the emergence of Samyakk's Online Shopping Website i.e https://www.samyakk.com even if you are residing in countries like the USA, Canada and Australia still you can shop from their entire collection online without any hassle and the product will be delivered to you within 3 to 4 business days. For all other latest collection updates, you can also follow Samyakk on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
