Fur Feather and Fin to Attend the Badminton Horse Trials 2018
The Badminton Horse Trials is a family event, and is regarded as one of the top ten sporting occasions of the year. Having begun in 1949, the trials have a lengthy history and celebrated 25-years with sponsor Mitsubishi in 2016. Combining country shopping with top-level equestrian sport, beautiful surroundings and plenty of other entertainment, this event attracts more than 160,000 visitors annually. This year, the show will run from Wednesday 2nd May to Sunday 6th May.
Food will be readily available during the 5-day event, including a number of traditional country pubs, street food style offerings and picnic packages, which can be enjoyed at the visitor's leisure. For those seeking a taste of luxury, The Lakeside VIP Deck or Top Deck on the Nyetimber are the perfect place to take in the views and enjoy a selection of refreshments.
Country sport and outdoor goods retailer Fur Feather and Fin will be situated on Somerset Way, stand 245 with a plethora of shooting clothing (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/
Tickets range from £10 to £32 per person and can be purchased upon entry.
