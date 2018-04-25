 
Online Furniture Store UK Announces Early May Bank Holiday Sale

 
 
LEICESTER, England - April 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Online Furniture Storehas a huge collection of furniture items and is offering huge discounts on a wide range of furniture products in Leicester, Leicestershire. The Online Furniture Store can perfectly accommodate your needs, whether you are looking for furniture for your home, living room, office, dining room furniture, bedroom or kids' room.

Take advantage of fantastic value savings on a wide choice of furniture for living, dining and sleeping at reduced prices.

The latest sale presented by Online Furniture Store UK, 'Early May Bank Holiday Sale. This sale starts 4th May and ends at midnight on 7th May 2018, the sale offers up to 80% off. Use coupon code BANK10 and get extra 10% discount on all furniture, plus free delivery all over England & Wales.

At Online Furniture Store UK, you can choose from sofas, recliners, chairs,  coffee tables, occasional tables, etc. to refurnish your living room and prepare it for the Christmas season. For your bedroom, you can choose from a variety of beds, headboards, Nnightstands extra. The store also showcases stylish dressers and mirrors to improve the aesthetic appearance of your room.

In this Early May Bank Holiday Sale (https://www.onlinefurniturestore.co.uk/early-may-bank-hol...) 2018! Where we've cut prices on lots of products across our range. Online Furniture Store UK is having a big Early May Bank Holiday Sale, where all branded furniture will be available at unbeatable prices.

About Online Furniture Store

Online Furniture Store is the UK's leading online furniture retailer. Founded over 25 years ago, we are a family-run business, passionate about furniture with a goal to offer our customers stylish products at affordable prices. We strive to be the best from our high quality products, exceptional customer service to prices that represent the best value. Whether you want to order furniture for your bedroom, your lounge or your dining room, our online retail store provides you with a fantastic selection of  the nation's leading brands including: Silentnight, Julian Bowen, Rauch Furniture, Seconique, Willis and Gambier, Annaghmore and Furniture Link.

Contact Media:

Phone Number: 0116 235 7786

Email: sales@onlinefurniturestore.co.uk
Web site: https://www.onlinefurniturestore.co.uk

Media Contact
Sunny Chokshi
onlinefurniturestoreuk@gmail.com
01162357786
