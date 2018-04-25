News By Tag
EZ Life induces its May promotion in Travel Store category
EZ Life announces a travel promotion this May. Customers can avail a discount of 10% on the entire Travel Store Category. This offer is valid for the entire month of May i.e. from 1st to 31st.
The promotion starts from 1st May 2018 to 31st May 2018 where customers also get the added benefit of Free Shipping on their orders. The Travel Store Category is further divided into sub- categories: Travel Pillows, Travel Kits and Organizers, Travel Accessories, Luggage tags and Locks and Straps.
Travel Pillows have neck pillows that help you for a stress-free journey. Travel Kits and Organizers category have packing cubes that ease up packing and organizing. Travel Accessories have travel teeth wipes for a fresh start. Luggage and bags can be provided extra security with EZ Life's Luggage Tags, Locks and Straps.
Summer is not just the seasons of mangoes and heat, but it is also the season of vacation and holidays. "We aim at making our customers satisfied and reducing their stress while travelling. We have products that are suitable for domestic as well as international travel" Says Vaibhav Shah, Co-Founder.
The promotion can be availed on the website www.ezlife.in
About EZ Life
EZ Life offers a wide range collection of lifestyle and day to day products which are sourced from different parts of the world to help in organisation and functionality in daily life as well as required for a hassle-free travel.
Contact
EZ Life Retail.Pvt.Ltd
senapati bapat marg,
Lower Parel,
***@ezlife.in
