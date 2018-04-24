News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ignite Selling Announces Live Webinar on the role that Price plays in purchasing decisions
The webinar will explore what role does price play in purchasing decisions and provide concrete evidence to debunk the supposed role that price has played as a deal killer. The session intends to help salespeople recognize the common assumptions that even experienced salespeople often make and introduce the "real" reason for failure. The webinar will demonstrate how can one use a few smart tools to help challenge common assumptions that lead to failure. For the first time in this series of webinars, the speaker Steve Gielda will be joined by one of Ignite Selling's top customers and a recognized senior sales leader,Jeff Barone. Together they will discuss how these tools have helped salespeople overcome the price challenge through the use of strategy and effective sales coaching.
Regarding the event, Gielda said: "We're very excited to see the many wonderful conversations our webinars have generated. Price is central to the sales discussion, yet for many salespeople, it is the singular element that creates potential challenges and in many cases attributes to loss of motivation and direction. This webinar is structured to equip sales teams with the right approach and tools when it comes to influencing the price discussion."
Speaking about the event, Barone added, "I am delighted to join the webinar and look forward to sharing my experiences with the audience. As sales cycles get longer and more complex with multiple decision makers, the need to have a productive, well-thought-
The 45-minute webinar will present insights gained from client experiences and will demonstrate how the sales journey can be made more predictable, repeatable, and scalable.
This webinar will be hosted on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 2 PM EST (the USA and Canada). To know more about the webinar, click, https://igniteselling.com/
Contact
Ignite Selling, Inc
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse