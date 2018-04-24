Sam Stevens "Don't Cry" World Premier Music Video Release Wednesday May 2nd, 2018

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Don't Cry", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Sam Stevens on Wednesday May 2, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.

-- The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Don't Cry", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Sam Stevens on Wednesday May 2, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.Proclaimed globally as the "James Bond of the Music World", British born, pop- romance, recording star Sam Stevens, continues to intrigue the planet with his textured, sparkling, velvet vocals, his high-voltage positive energy, and his gentle heart.As a child music proved to be young Sam's savior, however he was also quintessentially creative enough to study fine arts in London and Paris after high school. Nevertheless resurrecting his sonic fire during London's "New Romantic" movement seemed imperative. It was then Stevens found himself mingling with artists including Boy George, Spandau Ballet, and Steve Strange while running nightclubs such as the Camden Palace, Electric Ballroom and Barfly. This awarded him the opportunity to gig at will. Eventually he became one of the most sort after session guitarist in London. Ultimately during a trip to the US, Stevens obtained the accomplishment and dream of a lifetime when he played on stage at Bunkers with none other than Prince......Then he gave it all up...After several years of struggling with life, opening a designing business, one daughter and several marriages later, Sam's passion for music still remaining in his soul and heart was rekindled. When music mogul Simon Napier Bell came across some of his songs via YouTube. He encouraged Stevens to record several albums at Thailand's Karma Studios, and in turn after hearing several tracks the international adult contemporary band World5 coaxed Sam into replacing their lead singer. After successfully recording an original song wrote with World5 via Spectra Music Group, Sam departed and began a solo career.Since then he is creating quite an international buzz with his hit single, "Dont Cry" which is available via every Digital venue. He has recently completed a sold out New York tour.....Tune into The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell for the World Premier video release of "Don't Cry" by Sam Stevens on Wednesday May 2nd, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!The Sam Stevens "Don't Cry" music video was filmed and directed by famed New York City photographer/videographer Billy Hess, and edited by Spartan Productions and Phoenix Risen Studios.Follow Sam Stevens on Twitter @SamStevensMusicGet your copy of "Don't Cry" by Sam Stevens on iTunes in the US here:For interviews or more information contact worldstarpublicrelations@gmail.com