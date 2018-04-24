Thursday Night Press Announces New Space Opera Novel, McGuire's Luck, Release in September

Book cover

Media Contact

Karen Morrissey

kamorrissey@ thursdaynightpress.com

1-720-308-4368 Karen Morrissey1-720-308-4368

End

-- Thursday Night Press Ltd. of Denver, Colorado, today announced the release date for a new science fiction space opera.will be released for worldwide English language distribution on September 4, 2018 in both trade paper and ebook formats.Synopsis:They took something from Dorian McGuire, something precious, and he wants it back. He also wants his father to leave him be in Armstrong City on Luna, but old Gustave has other plans for his younger son. Soon, Dorian can count on only three things: his precious something, a lovely green-haired space captain, and what he has always relied on—his McGuire's luck.Author A.M. Jordan, who lives in Colorado with a wife and cats, is the author of contemporary fantasyA lover of all speculative fiction, Jordan has now brought his cynical wit and respect for felines to interplanetary space opera withThe print edition will be trade paperback, 300 pages, list price $15.95 US, ISBN 978-1936966165, distributed through Ingram.Ebook editions will be available for both Kindle (Amazon) and EPUB (e.g., iBooks, Kobo, Nook) ereaders, list price $5.99 US, ISBN 978-1936966172 (EPUB).Pre-order availability will be announced later.