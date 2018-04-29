News By Tag
Dezign Your Mind Teams Up With Licensing Works For Little Prince Anniversary
Dezign Your Mind Inspirational Shower Clings is one of Licensing Works' robust number of licensees for the 75th anniversary of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's The Little Prince.
Full list of new partners:
• Dezign Your Mind for inspirational shower clings;
• Houghton Mifflin Hancourt for a 75th anniversary edition of the novel;
• LeSportsac for a collection of themed backpacks, baby, cosmetics and crossbody bags;
• Little Unicorn for swaddles and quilts;
• Finn and Emma for infant apparel, sleepwear and gifts;
• Riley Blake for a soft-book and fabric line;
• Running Press for a light up rose mini-kit;
• Out of Print for a Nook tablet cover, available exclusively at Barnes and Noble;
• Sockmith for men's and women's socks;
• Rizzoli's Universe for a 2019 calendar;
• Culturenik for boxed gift mugs, bookmarks and prints;
• Cernunnos for an encyclopedia, which will distributed through Random House;
• Trousselier for music boxes and gifts;
• Vinca for earrings and necklaces;
• Storiarts for infant caps and baby blankets;
• Litogrpahs for t-shirts, scarves and posters;
• G. Arts Design for laser-cut wood décor ; and
• Walls360 for a full range of lift-and-place wall graphics.
The Little Prince will also celebrate its 75th anniversary with the Morgan Library & Museum in New York City, which will host a special exhibition of the author's newly discovered drawings as well as special screening of The Little Prince animated film.
"It's incredible to see how many people adore The Little Prince, and we are thrilled to be working with Licensing Works! to give fans opportunities to celebrate and participate in the Anniversary,"
Learn more about Dezign Your Mind Positive Mental Notes: http://www.dezignyourmind.com/
