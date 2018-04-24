KRAVIS CENTER Presents Broadway's Musical Comedy Smash SOMETHING ROTTEN! - May 1-6

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

-- IS COMING TO WEST PALM BEACHMAY 1 AT THE KRAVIS CENTER"A DELIRIOUSLY ENTERTAINING new musical comedy that brings down the house!"–New York Post"FRESH, IRREVERENT and HYSTERICAL!"–APWEST PALM BEACH, FL (April 25, 2018) The completely original new musical Something Rotten!, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell, opens at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on May 1-6, 2018.Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! comes to West Palm Beach with three principal cast members direct from Broadway: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom.The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.Rounding out the ensemble are Lucy Anders, Kyle Nicholas Anderson, Kate Bailey, Daniel Beeman, Brandon Bieber, Mandie Black, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Ian Campayno, Drew Franklin, Luke Hamilton, Cameron Hobbs, Patrick John Moran, Joel Newsome, Con O'Shea-Creal, David Rossetti, Kaylin Seckel, Sarah Quinn Taylor, Tonya Thompson and Emily Trumble.The award-winning design team of Broadway veterans includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Gregg Barnes (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Josh Marquette (hair design), Phil Reno (music direction / conductor), Glen Kelly (arrangements), Larry Hochman (orchestrations), Steve Bebout (associate director) and casting by Telsey + Company/Bethany Knox, CSA.From the director of Aladdin and co-director of The Book of Mormon and the producer of Rent, Avenue Q and In the Heights, this hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL! With the most singing, the most dancing and the most gut-busting laughs on Broadway, it's something wonderful... something for everyone... It's Something Rotten!, "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years" (Time Out New York)!With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, Something Rotten! is an uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals — those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that everything's better with an exclamation point!The curtain rises on Something Rotten! at the Kravis Center: Tuesday, May 1 at 8 pm; Wednesday, May 2 at 2 pm and 8 pm; Thursday, May 3 at 8 pm; Friday, May 4 at 8 pm; Saturday, May 5 at 2 pm and 8 pm; and Sunday, May 6 at 2 pm. Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at the official Kravis Center website www.kravis.org, by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469 or in person at 701 Okeechobee Blvd in West Palm Beach. For Group Sales, please call 561.651.4438 or 561.651.4304.Beyond the Stage: Join us for a free musical presentation by Turtle River Concert Choir in the Dreyfoos Hall Lobby at 7 pm on May 1.About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.www.RottenBroadway.comFollow Something Rotten! on Twitter: @RottenBroadway, Facebook, and Instagram.For interviews, please contact:Elizabeth Dashiell561.543.8276palmbeachpr@yahoo.com