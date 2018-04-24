News By Tag
Florida Native Plant Society to Host Annual RARE & UNIQUE NATIVE PLANT AUCTION in WPB on May 15
At Mounts Botanical Garden in West Palm Beach
Tuesday, May 15, from 7 to 9:30 pm
Special Activities During 'RENEWAL: Going Native Plant Week'
Include Guest Speakers Craig Huegel and Doug Tallamy
& Exhibition Opening at Palm Beach Photographic Centre
(West Palm Beach, FL – April 24, 2018) The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, dedicated to promoting the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities of Florida, is hosting its 13th Annual Rare & Unique Native Plant Auction on Tuesday, May 15. The popular event will be held from 7 pm to 9:30 pm at the Mounts Botanical Garden Auditorium in West Palm Beach. All proceeds will support the FNPS mission.
The auction will be part of RENEWAL: Going Native Plant Week, May 14-20, that will include a variety of special activities for environmentalists, horticultural buffs and fans of native plants:
Monday, May 14
Opening of Renewal: Going Native, a three-month exhibition at the Palm Beach Photographic Centre in downtown West Palm Beach. Beautiful images will fill the Photo Centre's main gallery from more than a dozen native plant photographers, including Kevin Barry, Christina Evans, Roger Hammer, Kirsten Hines, Craig Huegel, Mary Keim, Chuck McCartney, Rufino Osorio and more. The exhibition is a celebration of the City of West Palm Beach's recently revised landscape ordinance that highlights and rewards the use of native plants in public and private landscapes.
Tuesday, May 15
The theme of the 13th Annual Rare & Unique Native Plant Auction is RENEWAL: Going Native – the birds & the bees and the flowers & the trees… Native plants are the gateway to sustainability. They protect the food web, attract butterflies and birds, conserve water and create an ecologically friendly and sustainable landscape.
This year's event will be held at Mounts Botanical Garden between 7 and 9:30 pm, and features ecologist, educator and author, Craig Huegel, who has written several popular books on gardening with Florida's native plants. He will be introducing the plants offered in the Live Auction, which will feature six plant categories: "Putting Down Roots," "It Takes Two," "Sleeping Beauties," "Just Passing Through," "Food for the Soul," and "Valuable Vessels." The silent auction will feature other unique or hard-to-find native plants, gardening-related items and services, signed books and more. Dynamic auctioneer Andrew Burr is returning for this year's event.
Note: There is no charge to attend or bid. Cash or check, please.
Wednesday, May 16
The Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will co-present Bringing Nature Home: Renewing Our World with Native Plants – An Evening with Doug Tallamy. This special event will be held at 7 pm in the Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium on the Boca Raton campus of FAU. The Palm Beach County Chapter is a sponsor, in partnership with Audubon Everglades, the Atala Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association, FAU/Pine Jog Environmental Education Center, and Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County.
Tallamy is currently professor and chair of the department of entomology and wildlife ecology at the University of Delaware in Newark. Chief among his research goals is to better understand the many ways insects interact with plants and how such interactions determine the diversity of animal communities. At FAU, he will discuss the important ecological roles of plants in our landscapes. After all, one tiny change can save the ecosystem.
Tickets for Tallamy's presentation are $5 in advance, $10 at the door, and may be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/
Thursday-Sunday, May 17-20
The Florida Native Plant Society will hold its annual statewide conference at the Miccosukee Resort in Miami. For all the information visit the website: http://fnps.org/
About the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society
Established in 1981, the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to promoting the preservation, conservation and restoration of native plants and native plant communities of Florida.
Monthly meetings are the third Tuesday of each month at 7 pm in the auditorium at Mounts Botanical Garden, 531 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, directly across from the west side of Palm Beach International Airport. Each meeting has an educational lecture related to Florida native plants, a native plant giveaway, and refreshments.
Individual membership is $35 yearly.
For more information about the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society, please visit http://palmbeach.fnpschapters.org.
Media Contact:
Susan Lerner, President
561.478.7444
VitalLongevity@
