League of Women Voters of PB County Invites Public to WHY COURTS MATTER Brunch in Lake Worth, May 6

-- League of Women Voters of Palm Beach CountyInvites Public to a Special Why Courts Matter BrunchHow Politicians are SystematicallyTrying to Weaken the CourtsSunday, May 6, 1 to 3 pm, in Lake Worth(West Palm Beach, FL – April 24, 2018) The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is inviting the public to a special Why Courts Matter brunch on Sunday, May 6, from 1 to 3 pm. The brunch will be held at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Blvd. in Lake Worth.How Politicians are SystematicallyTrying to Weaken the CourtsLawyers, judges, legislators, and the public are deeply concerned with the quality of candidates being nominated to the federal courts by this administration. This is raising difficult questions about what it means to have an independent judiciary and the importance of judicial integrity to the vital system of checks and balances of our democracy.The special guest speaker at this brunch is Ellen Freidin, who will discuss Federal court judicial qualifications. She is a well-known Miami lawyer, the driving force behind Florida's Fair District amendments, and past chair of 11th Circuit Judicial Nominating Committee.Tickets for this brunch discussion are $35 per person until April 26, and $40 after that date. RSVPs are requested online at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling 561-968-4123.Note: Thanks to a grant from Progress Florida Education Institute's Why Courts Matter project and the Center for American Progress, Floridians are invited to a series of events featuring experts discussing key court decisions on important issues. The next Why Courts Matter event will be on September 8: Gerrymandering and the Courts with Tom Wolf, Brennan Institute gerrymandering expert, who will discuss the implications of two recent Supreme Court decisions on voting in America.About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/lwvpbc.Available for Interview:Karen Wilkersonkarenwilkerson4498@comcast.netMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net