X ROADS TV's President Marvin Williams Joins KNVU 98.7 FM Monday, April 30th
X ROADS TV President of Programming, Acquisition and Production Mr. Marvin Williams is scheduled to do a radio interview.
ABOUT MARVIN WILLIAMS
Marvin Williams is the President of Programming, Acquisition and Production at X ROADS TV. Mr. Williams previous experience includes President of Big M Entertainment, which has produced TV show sizzles, documentaries, shorts, full length episodes and films, motion graphics bumpers, behind the scenes snippets, webisodes and music videos for numerous producing partners and clients including Mr. Howie Dorough of "The Backstreet Boys", Ms. Dionne Warwick, Bad Boy Entertainment affiliates, Interscope Records, Sony Studios, Jesse McCartney, Andrew Lane (Music Producer High School Musical, Hannah Montana) and many others.
Mr. Williams frequently attributes his path into the world of entertainment as a "not so orthodox" journey. Spawning from a solid background in technology and programming, Mr. Williams acknowledges many skill sets and methodologies attained within his tech years allowed for a shortened learning curve and an even greater hunger to understand new film making and productions techniques.
Recently Mr. Williams created art and multimedia concepts for music projects featuring Flo Rida as well as graphics that graced the cover of Billboard Magazine. Mr. Williams is currently in development discussions for both TV and Film projects with producing partners ranging from Sony Screen Gems, Sony Columbia, Sony TV, Davis Entertainment / FOX and Trancas International Films (The distributors and rights holders of the infamous "Halloween" franchise).
ABOUT X ROADS TV
X ROADS TV, headquartered in Los Angeles CA, is a multi-platform digital network that streams TV, Film and Video content to a diverse audience. The company was founded in 2018 by Sharifah Hardie and Marvin Williams.
Disclosure: All statements provided herein are considered "forward looking statements" and any future events that may impact projects in collaborative production from either or both companies are unexpected and/or unintentional. Any information released regarding any projects in pre-production is subject to change without notice to both the media and public.
For more information, please visit: www.XRoadsTV.com
Media Contact
X ROADS TV
***@xroadstv.com
562-822-0965
End
