In Focus Brands Back in California

After a two year absence, In Focus Brands is back in California launching a high performance marine product line and developing a new television series with their partners at IFP Films.

-- In 2016, In Focus Brands exited one of their fintech firms in Los Angeles and moved operations to Texas, Europe and South Africa where they were launching new technologies and services. (In Focus Brands has maintained an office in NY for over 14 years). This month a team from In Focus Brands will be launching the marine line-in Los Angeles with a number of eco-friendly and performance tests while working on a new business reality series.In Focus Brands' is resurrecting thebrand of multimedia offerings to create a new destination website, podcast series and television offering to the small business owner segment. The company is meeting with a number of sponsors and show runners while out on the West Coast.was created as a line of high performance marine hull coatings that is also completely eco-friendly and cost saving. Better than current/traditional marine hull paints, HullSpeed® delivers a fuel efficient, protective, pro-environment performance surface. Vessels coated with HullSpeed® have realized up to 10% improvement in speed and up to 13% improvement in fuel economy while offering easier hull cleaning/maintenance and 5x's more durability and drag reduction over submerged objects and vegetation.Theline of products will be on display at the LA County's MarinaFest event the weekend of May 18, has already been applied to the LA waterkeeper's boat with excellent results and will be meeting with distributors, retailers and boatyards throughout the month to expand their marine and lifestyle market share.To arrange a meeting, please contact JillD@infocusbrands.com.# # # #protective and performance marine coatings are one of the most eco-friendly marine paints available. Whether you're looking to repair/protect your bass boat, improve engine efficiency, speed & acceleration, or decrease hull maintenance, HullSpeed® is the right choice for you.focus on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions to bring their clients to higher levels of efficiency and revenue through their proprietary offerings. The company integrates strategy, operational execution and funding by bringing deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structuring branded systems and staffs for the sustainable and successful future.is a royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.