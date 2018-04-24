News By Tag
Holding Cohen Corporate appoints Richard Wright as new CEO
Holding Corporate Cohen has a new CEO, effective immediately. Richard Wright, who was working as a consultant for Holding Cohen since 2017, will now officially take over the reigns.
Richard has been working with Holding Cohen Corporate since June 2017 on a consultant basis, and all parties are happy to formalise the partnership, because under his leadership, the company has grown both in client base, global reach, and financial performance.
Richard wright has a distinguished career in financial institutions worldwide, primarily in the field of Operations. He has a over 2 decades' worth of experience in all aspects of corporate and individual asset management, and Holden Cohen Corporate are looking forward to the benefits that his experience, vision and leadership will bring to the Company.
The new CEO will be working from the London Office, and will be traveling extensively to build partner and client relations in North America and Asia Pacific.
In other news, Linda Marron was appointed as VP of Finance. She has been with the company since 2006, working as a Finance Director in the Paris office, and is will now be heading the Finance Division from the Head Office in London.
For more information, visit the website http://www.cohencorporate.com/
