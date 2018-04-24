Turkey Ministry of Cultural and Tourism Wins Award for 'Best Stand' at ATM Dubai

End

-- Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2018 announced the winner of its 'Best Stand Awards' initiative at a photo-call opportunity on the show floor, yesterday, with industry judges paying a visit to over 500 exhibition stands to select the winner.The Turkish Ministry of Cultural and Tourism took the award for the 'Best Stand Design' and the award was received by Mr. Salih Ozer, Attaché of Culture and Information, Turkey to the UAE."We are very proud to receive this prestigious award, especially this year that marks the 25th anniversary of the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai," said Ozer."The award, which was evaluated based on the stand's aesthetic design and how attractive it was for visitors. With our promotion of Turkey's year of Troia (Troy) this year, the award shows our commitment to the region's travel market."The judging criteria for the 'Best Stand Design' award focused on identifying an eye-catching stand with a creative design that made the best use of available space and attracted a high level of visitor traffic.The winner of the Best Stand for Doing Business needed to create a busy B2B atmosphere and present a well-planned and easily navigable layout with a good presentation of the stand and its services.Launched in 2015, the awards recognize the design creativity and business-friendly appeal of exhibiting companies' physical presence at the annual industry showcase.