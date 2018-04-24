 
Industry News





UP Board Results for class 10 and class 12 coming today at 12:30 PM

The UP Board results for class 10 and class 12 are going to be declared today in 2 hours from now, i.e. at 12:30 PM by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
 
LUCKNOW, India - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The UP Board exam results for class 10 and class 12 will be declared today, 29th April at 12:30 PM, which means there is only 2 hours left. The results will be declared by UP board secretary Neena Srivastav at Allahabad. All the students who are expecting their UP board exam results 2018 can check their results on our website by entering their details. To check the UP board class 10 and class 12 results, students can follow these steps:

Log onto the www.examresults.net website.
Type the desired state name, in this case - UP
Look for the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018
Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your UP Board Results 2018
You can also check your results through SMS-

GET YOUR UP BOARD HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS 2018 ON SMS
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

GET YOUR UP BOARD INTER RESULTS 2018 ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today. This year around 66.37 lakhs students have registered for the UP Board Exams 2018. Also this year, the UP Board authorities had made it mandatory for the candidates appearing for their Board exams to carry their Aadhar card to exam hall. The evaluation process took place from March 17 and nearly 1.46 lakhs examiners were involved in the process.

Around 34,04,571 students sat for the UP 10th Board exams which was conducted from 6 February - 22 February 2018 and 26,24,681 students sat for the UP Board 12th exams conducted from 6 February - 12 March 2018.

Check UP Board Results @ http://www.examresults.net/up/

