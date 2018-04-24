Thursday Night Press Announces New Suspense Thriller, Bitter Vintage, Release in September

Book cover

-- Thursday Night Press Ltd. of Denver, Colorado, today announced the release date for a new suspense thriller., the story of a Los Angeles woman discovering herself while trying to evade a wealthy stalker, will be released for worldwide English language distribution on September 4, 2018, in both trade paper and ebook formats.Synopsis:It started with a Tiffany lamp in 1995. Amy Dresden is used to turning men down gracefully. But when Pearce Martini sees her at an estate sale, he knows she is destined for him and doesn't plan to go away.Not knowing where else to turn, she consults next door gun dealer and ex-LAPD cop Helen Wu for advice. Amy never expected she'd own a gun—or wind up in the arms of another woman.Author M.L. Grider, who lives in the Colorado Front Range with spouse and two daughters, is also a film buff and professional photographer. Grider is currently busy at work on a collection of stories tied totwo protagonists.The print edition will be trade paperback, 278 pages, list price $15.95 US, ISBN 978-1936966141. Distribution will be through Ingram.Ebook editions will be available for both Kindle (Amazon) and EPUB (e.g., iBooks, Kobo, Nook) ereaders, list price $5.99 US, ISBN 978-1936966158 (EPUB).Pre-order availability will be announced later.