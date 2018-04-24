 
THE REFORMATION OF MARLI MEADE by Tracy Hewitt Meyer Wins 2018 IPPY Award for Best Regional Fiction

 
 
The Reformation of Marli Meade by Tracy Hewitt Meyer
The Reformation of Marli Meade by Tracy Hewitt Meyer
 
LIVONIA, Mich. - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- BHC Press is pleased to announce THE REFORMATION OF MARLI MEADE by Tracy Hewitt Meyer has won the gold medal for Best Regional Fiction Mid-Atlantic in the 22nd Annual Independent Publisher Book Awards.

Launched in 1996 and conducted each year to honor the year's best independently published books, the "IPPY" Awards recognize merit in a broad range of subjects and reward authors and publishers who "take chances and break new ground." This year's contest drew 4,500 entries, and medals will go to authors and publishers from 43 U.S. states, 6 Canadian provinces, and 12 countries overseas.

IPPY medal-winning books will be celebrated on May 29th during the annual BookExpo publishing convention in New York, with gold, silver and bronze IPPY medallions awarded in 83 national, 24 regional, and 11 e-book categories.

"Two words can describe this year's IPPY medal-winning books – compassion and action," says Jim Barnes, director of the Awards. "In both the compelling storytelling of the fiction and the solution-based information of the non-fiction, independent publishing is all about passion for people and their causes, and dedication to sharing their stories with a world of readers."

The complete list of finalists can be found at: http://www.independentpublisher.com/article.php?page=2303

"Two of our novels earned IPPY Awards this year, and we're thrilled THE REFORMATION OF MARLI MEADE by Tracy Hewitt Meyer won the gold!" said Joni Firestone, founder/publisher of BHC Press. "Ms. Meyer is an incredibly gifted storyteller. She's an important voice in the YA genre, and it's an honor to have her novel recognized in the industry."

THE REFORMATION OF MARLI MEADE is a coming-of-age story of a sheltered teen dominated by a strict church family in the Appalachian Mountains. Published by BHC Press under their young adult H2O imprint. Available in hardcover (978-1-947727-21-2, $24.95, 232 pages), trade softcover (978-1-946006-11-0, $12.95, 232 pages), and ebook ($5.99).

About Tracy Hewitt Meyer: Tracy Hewitt Meyer is an award-winning author of young adult fiction. She has a B.A. in English and a Master of Social Work, but her true passion lies in the reading and writing of books. Tracy lives in the mid-Atlantic region with her family and spends far too much time lost in her daydreams.

About BHC Press: BHC Press is an alternative hybrid publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, softcover, and ebooks for both YA and adults. To learn more about Tracy Hewitt Meyer and BHC Press, visit the publisher's website at http://www.bhcpress.com/

BHC Press
