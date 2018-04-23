News By Tag
Steve Muehler Mortgage to Open Los Angeles Retail Residential Mortgage Banking Branch
Steve Muehler Mortgage today announced today it plans to open a Flagship Retail Mortgage Banking Branch in Los Angeles in Summer of 2018.
The firm said it will initially offer its Mortgage Banking Products in California starting in the Summer of 2018, but will have expanded its operations to all fifty states before the Summer of 2019.
The Company's Mortgage Lending Products shall include Government Loan Programs, Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac Loan Programs, and assortment of Jumbo and Super Jumbo Portfolio Loan Programs. As part of its own portfolio of mortgage lending products, 100% Loan-to-Cost Spec Home Construction Loans, 100% Loan-to-Cost Acquisition and Rehab Loans for Real Estate Professionals and 90% Loan-to-Value Investment Property Purchase Loans through a Joint Venture.
Mr. Steven J. Muehler, the Chief Executive Officer of Steve Muehler Mortgage Corporation, states that this is just one of many big events for the Company during the next year, which includes the Company's launch of its Commercial Lending Programs, which will include Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Commercial Loan Programs, Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities (CMBS), Life Insurance Mortgage Products, and FHA Commercial Loan Products.
