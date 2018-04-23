News By Tag
The Biggest Concert Tours of 2018 in Montreal
U2 – Experience + Innocence Tour
2017 was quite the year for Bono and Co. – the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees engaged in a worldwide tour to celebrate the anniversary of their timeless classic The Joshua Tree, expanded their repertoire with their politically-
From experience, we know that U2 love to shoot for new heights, and that the band members possess an unquenchable desire to outdo themselves repeatedly. In recent years, the band has been responsible for some of the most ground-breaking and innovative tours in history. Simply recall the intricate round stage and claw-like structure that was employed during the massively successful U2 360 Tour from 2009 to 2011, or even the exceptionally large high-resolution screen used during the recent Joshua Tree Tour (which grossed $317 million).
In short, we can't wait to see what the quartet has in store this time around! Witness all the surprises that U2 has up their sleeves when the band performs at Montreal's Bell Centre on June 5 and 6!
Shania Twain – Now Tour
With her clever lyrics, tender passion, masterful vocals, and dedicated work ethic, Shania Twain became recognized as the best-selling female artist in the history of country musi, and proudly accepted her honorific title as the Queen of Country Pop. Twain is unlike anything else in country music, and has molded herself into a veritable force to be reckoned with.
The chanteuse is best known for a trio of wildly successful album. In 1995, her sophomore effort The Woman in Me was a commercially prosperous and Grammy Award-winning triumph. Meanwhile, 1997's Come on Over became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female act, as well as the best-selling country album of all time. Come on Over included smash hits such as "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One". Finally, 2002's Up! topped the Billboard albums chart for five weeks and was certified Diamond.
To promote Now, Twain will embark on a massive promotional tour, in which she will be spending 14 nights in her native land. In addition to performing at Montreal's Bell Centre and Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre in June, Twain will visit Toronto's Air Canada Centre on July 6 and 7. Don't miss the return of a veritable icon!
Sam Smith – The Thrill of It All Tour
With his exquisite vocal abilities and lyrical brilliance, Sam Smith became certified as the breakout star of 2014. Influenced by the likes of Lady Gaga and Amy Winehouse, the British soul singer-songwriter took the world by storm with his evocative passion for his craft. An international phenomenon, Smith's claim to fame is his keen ability to weave heartbreak, loss, and grief into a somber tapestry of sound.
Smith's emotive elegance was a staple of his debut album In the Lonely Hour. Comprised of musings on unrequited love and unbearable isolation, In the Lonely Hour catapulted Smith to the highest levels of fame. The album gained its critical and commercial success thanks in large part to the hit "Stay with Me", which skyrocketed to the top of the UK Singles chart and the U.S. Billboard Pop Songs chart. The album eventually claimed four Grammy Awards and sold a whopping 12.5 million copies.
In 2018, catch the Grammy-winning crooner on a must-see North American tour that will visit the Air Canada Centre on June 18 and the Bell Centre on June 19. Smith infuses his concerts with passion and fervor, so prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster that is sure to tug at your heartstrings!
Shakira – El Dorado Tour
Years after breaking into the North American music scene with her 2002 hit single "Whenever, Wherever" and its corresponding album Laundry Service, Columbian pop princess Shakira remains an anomaly. To this day, she is unlike anything else in the American music scene, eclipsing contemporaries like Britney Spears and Katy Perry by incorporating elements from Middle Eastern and Latin styles. Her arsenal of music styles is incomparable;
Shakira has become a veritable global phenomenon. Not only is she the highest-selling Columbian artist of all time, but the songstress is also inarguably Latin America's current most popular singer. Today, she is best known for smash hit singles such as "Hips Don't Lie" (which was the best-selling single of the past decade), the FIFA World Cup anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the electronica-
Now, the Latin hit-maker is back with a new album and a new tour. In 2018, witness Shakira live in concert as the global phenomenon promotes her new release El Dorado at the Bell Centre and the Air Canada Centre in early August!
