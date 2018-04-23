News By Tag
MyTrips360 Releases Groundbreaking Pay On Demand "No Brainer Plan"
Users Can Now Login, Choose their Hotel, Compare Portals and Lock In Savings
"Pay on Demand is truly a "No Brainer" says Leela Devi, Chief Growth Hacker. "How many times do you get to lock in your actual savings BEFORE you pay? With this feature, MyTrips360 users will find that, most of the time, they're paying US$30 to save over $500 on a hotel they would have otherwise booked through their usual online travel portal" she says.
The new Pay On Demand model is an alternative to the Company's monthly plans which are low-cost, no contract and cancellable any time, but do include Loyalty Rewards Points for Free Travel and other activities, as well as the option to "Try Before You Buy" for 20 minutes.
However, for those customers who are only interested in paying when they're ready to plan their trips, Pay On Demand is the way to go. Pay On Demand users also get the MyTrips360 advantage. They receive VIP Worldwide Access 24/7 to a Personal Concierge and Emergency Medical Assistance.
MyTrips360 offers Corporate, Personal and Family, and Student plans, Direct to Consumer and B2B worldwide. The company works with Strategic Partners, Affiliates, Advisors, Affinity/Loyalty Distribution Networks, DataBase Marketers, Associations, Unions, Employers, Carriers and TPAs.
If you are interested in working with MyTrips360 please go to https://www.mytrips360.com and use our Book a Call feature or contact us at info@mytrips360.com
