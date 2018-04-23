 
News By Tag
* Biofuels Grants
* Biofuels Funding
* Biofuels Due Diligence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Little Rock
  Arkansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423

Lee Enterprises Consulting Adds Loan, Grant, Loan Guarantee & Lobbying Experience to Team

World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds American Diversified Energy's Craig Evans
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Biofuels Grants
* Biofuels Funding
* Biofuels Due Diligence

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Little Rock - Arkansas - US

Subject:
* Joint Ventures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - April 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Lee Enterprises Consulting, the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, is pleased to announce the addition of Craig Evans, Managing Director of American Diversified Energy, to its team of over 100 experts. LEC consultants have completed thousands of projects worldwide and have in-depth expertise in all phases of the bioeconomy, including biodiesel, ethanol, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, butanol, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas.

American Diversified Energy is the leading provider of support services for government loan, grant and loan guarantee applicants. Craig Evans leads a team of financial specialists, grant writers, lobbyists, and government affairs project managers helping developers acquire funding, particularly in the area of energy-related projects supported by a multitude of programs available through the US Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Energy.

"The addition of Craig and the services of his ADE team significantly supports our drive to expand our world-class services to bioeconomy lenders, investors and entrepreneurs," says Wayne Lee, CEO of Lee Enterprises Consulting.  "As with all our experts, these are seasoned, top level experts with many years of experience that allow us the ability to put together broad multi-disciplinary teams to support projects with a wide range of funding mechanisms on both the debt and equity sides".

Craig Evans agrees. "We recognize that the team of technical, economic and market experts at Lee Enterprises Consulting brings tremendous value to ADE's financial support service clients for development advice and due diligence review," says Evans.

Corinne Young, who recently joined LEC's team as Director for Government Relations and Contracts, adds, "The seamless integration of LEC's technical and economic expertise with the project finance planning and management capabilities of Craig's ADE team provides unparalleled depth and flexibility to our clients."

ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC:  Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project.

Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.

Contact
Wayne Lee
wlee52@lee-enterprises.com
5018338511
End
Source:
Email:***@lee-enterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Biofuels Grants, Biofuels Funding, Biofuels Due Diligence
Industry:Finance
Location:Little Rock - Arkansas - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee Enterprises Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share