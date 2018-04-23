News By Tag
Lee Enterprises Consulting Adds Loan, Grant, Loan Guarantee & Lobbying Experience to Team
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds American Diversified Energy's Craig Evans
American Diversified Energy is the leading provider of support services for government loan, grant and loan guarantee applicants. Craig Evans leads a team of financial specialists, grant writers, lobbyists, and government affairs project managers helping developers acquire funding, particularly in the area of energy-related projects supported by a multitude of programs available through the US Departments of Agriculture, Defense and Energy.
"The addition of Craig and the services of his ADE team significantly supports our drive to expand our world-class services to bioeconomy lenders, investors and entrepreneurs,"
Craig Evans agrees. "We recognize that the team of technical, economic and market experts at Lee Enterprises Consulting brings tremendous value to ADE's financial support service clients for development advice and due diligence review," says Evans.
Corinne Young, who recently joined LEC's team as Director for Government Relations and Contracts, adds, "The seamless integration of LEC's technical and economic expertise with the project finance planning and management capabilities of Craig's ADE team provides unparalleled depth and flexibility to our clients."
ABOUT LEE ENTERPRISES CONSULTING, INC: Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project.
Lee Enterprises Consulting, 9821 Brockington Road, Suite 4, Sherwood, AR 72120. (501) 833-8511. www.lee-enterprises.com.
Contact
Wayne Lee
wlee52@lee-enterprises.com
5018338511
