 
News By Tag
* Reptiles For Sale
* Red Footed Tortoises
* Tortoises For Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Palmetto
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
29282726252423

xyzReptiles Discounts Red Footed Tortoises for Sale

Online reptile store xyzReptiles has discounted their red footed tortoises for sale for a limited time giving tortoise enthusiasts the opportunity to get these adorable reptile pets.
 
 
xyzReptiles Discounts Red Footed Tortoises for Sale
xyzReptiles Discounts Red Footed Tortoises for Sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Reptiles For Sale
* Red Footed Tortoises
* Tortoises For Sale

Industry:
* Pets

Location:
* Palmetto - Florida - US

Subject:
* Products

PALMETTO, Fla. - April 28, 2018 - PRLog -- Miami, Florida based eCommerce company xyzReptiles has discounted their red footed tortoises for sale for a limited time. The red foot tortoise, species name Chelonioids carbonarius hails from northern South America and is a favorite among tortoise enthusiasts.

The xyzReptiles.com website houses these adorable reptile pets for sale and now offers them at a discounted price to give tortoise enthusiasts in the United States the opportunity to enjoy them. The red foot tortoise is a medium-sized tortoise that generally reaches approximately 12 inches in length as an adult but have been known to reach over 16 inches in length. These beautiful tortoises generally have a loaf-shaped darker colored carapaces or shell with a lighter patch located in the middle of each scute or scale on the shell. With their dark limbs and brightly colored scales that range from pale yellow to dark red it is easy to see why they are a favorite among tortoise enthusiasts.

"We are very excited to be able to discount our red footed tortoises", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store. Mr. Soleymani continued to say, "We are looking forward to providing our red footed tortoises for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/product/red-footed-tortoise/) to new clients from around the country".

xyzReptiles.com has been and continues to be a leader in quality and service even though they are one of the newest companies offering tortoises as well as other reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/) online. They have had one of the best records of delivering healthy reptiles quickly and safely to customers all over the contiguous United States as well as multiple locations in Alaska.

Contact
Amir Soleymani
***@xyzreptiles.com
End
Source:
Email:***@xyzreptiles.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
xyzReptiles News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 28, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share