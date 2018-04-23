News By Tag
xyzReptiles Discounts Red Footed Tortoises for Sale
Online reptile store xyzReptiles has discounted their red footed tortoises for sale for a limited time giving tortoise enthusiasts the opportunity to get these adorable reptile pets.
The xyzReptiles.com website houses these adorable reptile pets for sale and now offers them at a discounted price to give tortoise enthusiasts in the United States the opportunity to enjoy them. The red foot tortoise is a medium-sized tortoise that generally reaches approximately 12 inches in length as an adult but have been known to reach over 16 inches in length. These beautiful tortoises generally have a loaf-shaped darker colored carapaces or shell with a lighter patch located in the middle of each scute or scale on the shell. With their dark limbs and brightly colored scales that range from pale yellow to dark red it is easy to see why they are a favorite among tortoise enthusiasts.
"We are very excited to be able to discount our red footed tortoises", said Amir Soleymani, Managing Member of the online reptile store.
xyzReptiles.com has been and continues to be a leader in quality and service even though they are one of the newest companies offering tortoises as well as other reptiles for sale (https://www.xyzreptiles.com/
