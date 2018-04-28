Punch TV Studios To Unveil Groundbreaking Announcement For Shareholders and Future Shareholders

CEO Joseph Collins And Punch TV Family To "Ignite The Magic" In Magical Las Vegas Nevada

IGNITE THE MAGIC

Contact

Punch TV Studios

Lisa PR

***@punchtvstudios.com Punch TV StudiosLisa PR

End

-- Punch TV Studios will infuse the Magic of Los Angeles in Las Vegas for its "Ignite the Magic" 2018 Gala and Convention.This event is designed to share valuable information with Punch TV Shareholders, potential investors and invited guests regarding stock market etiquette, stock market basics, topics such as "how to make your money work for you"and how to create generational wealth. Spearheaded by Collins, the CEO of Punch TV, as well as an infusion of financial experts, this event will be groundbreaking for current and future investors of Punch TV Studios.The two-day convention and gala will start on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Orleans Resort and Casino and end on Saturday May 12, 2018."Our goal at Punch TV Studios is to ensure that the strategies for a successful financial outcome will be covered and that every investor and any attendee will have a positive outcome,"said Collins. "This event will be open to anyone interested in hearing about our groundbreaking advances that we are making at Punch TV Studios; current and future investors are encouraged to attend."But this is just the beginning. The evening will culminate with a wonderful "Chief Executive Officer's Ball"with the "carpet"starting at 6 p.m. This affair will be a great time to connect with others who are hungry for financial wealth and to meet Mr. Collins and the dynamic Punch TV Studios team. Then, on May 12, 2018, guests will have time to wind down and gain additional strategies for financial success during the second phase of this event.Punch TV Studios, located in Los Angeles, California, is expanding its studios beyond Los Angeles and has gained global appeal. Punch TV Studios Inc. engages in the networking, producing, distributing, licensing, merchandising and syndication of media products. The company provides television advertising solutions and distributes first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures for licensing and syndication around the world."Come out and join the magic. We invite the Las Vegas Community to join Punch TV Studios and our shareholders. All are invited to attend an unforgettable weekend!"Collins said.Register for the "Ignite the Magic 2018 Gala and Convention" at www.punchtvsudios.com under the 2018 Convention tab or call us at 310-419-5914. For an interview with Mr. Collins please email Lisa "The PR Beast" at lisa@punchtvstudios.com.