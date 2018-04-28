Punch TV Studios To Infuse The Magic Of Las Vegas For The 2018 Ignite The Magic Gala

Punch cordially invites Las Vegas residents to experience the magic

-- "Ignite the Magic", The 2018 Punch TV Studios Convention and Gala hosted by CEO Joseph Collins and the Punch TV Studios team, will be sure to ignite its magic in the magical city of Las Vegas, Nevada on May 11 and May 12, 2018.The two-day convention and gala will start on Friday, May 11, 2018 at the Orleans Casino and Resort and end on Saturday May 12, 2018. The convention will consist of an extensive day of knowledge regarding stock market etiquette, stock market basics, topics such as "how to make your money work for you"and how to create generational wealth. Spearheaded by Collins, the CEO of Punch TV as well as an infusion of financial experts, this event will be groundbreaking for current and future investors of Punch TV Studios."Our goal at Punch TV Studios is to ensure that the strategies for a successful financial outcome will be covered and that every investor and any attendee will have a positive outcome.""I believe that Las Vegas is the ideal community for our gala due to the positive experience we have received from the Las Vegas residents and should be a part of what we are doing at Punch TV," said Collins.But this is just the beginning. The evening will culminate with a wonderful "Chief Executive Officer's Ball"with the "Red Carpet"starting at 6 p.m. This affair will be a great time to connect with others that are hungry for financial wealth and to meet Mr. Collins and the dynamic Punch TV Studios team. Then on May 12, 2018, guests will have time to wind-down and gain additional strategies for financial success during the second phase of this event.Punch TV Studios, located in Los Angeles, California, is expanding its studios beyond Los Angeles and has gained global appeal. Punch TV Studios Inc. engages in the networking, producing, distributing, licensing, merchandising and syndication of media products. The company provides television advertising solutions and distributes first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs and theatrical motion pictures for licensing and syndication around the world."Come out and join the magic. We invite the Las Vegas Community to join Punch TV Studios and Our shareholders. All are invited to attend an unforgettable weekend!"Collins said.Register for the "Ignite the Magic 2018 Gala and Convention" at www.punchtvstudios.com under the 2018 Convention tab or call us at 310-419-5914. For an interview with Mr. Collins please email Lisa "The PR Beast" @ lisa@punchtvstudios.com.