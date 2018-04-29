 
Andy Michael's "Lucretia's Eylandt" World Premier Music Video Release Wednesday May 2nd, 2018

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Lucretia's Eylandt", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Andy Michaels on Wednesday May 2, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.
 
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - April 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Lucretia's Eylandt", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Andy Michaels from his new album "Revisited" on Wednesday May 2, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.

"Poet, composer, singer and guitarist, Andy is a wonderful breath of fresh of fresh air in a somewhat cynical and tumultuous musical world." (Coastal Times, WA, 2016)

With his songs have been described as "True Adult Contemporary Music", Andy has established a popular following over the years with his works compared with modern contemporary artists "The Script" , "Counting Crows", and "R.E.M", as well as international Legends Cat Stevens and Neil Young. His voice is unique and gives passion and vitality to his songs, whilst his lyrics are not only intelligent and profound, but innocent and appealing.

Andy's arrangements and music style are also reminiscent of Cold Play, Pink Floyd and Peter Gabriel. His voice is unique and gives passion and vitality to all his songs and for added impact on several songs on his new Album, "Revisited", he also enlisted the amazing, Macy Gray sounding, vocal talent of UK born Kerrie Ironside.

Andy has played guitar since a car accident left him temporarily incapacitated before he was 20 years of age. His poems have been published by the International Library of Poetry, USA. Andy has not lost his passion for performing, with regular performances around Australia as well as in Asia, including China. His songs have received radio play in many countries including Australia, USA, England, Canada, South Africa, Switzerland and Netherlands, where his songs have been syndicated to multiple radio stations.

Tune into The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell for the World Premier video release of "Lucretia's Eylandt" by Andy Michaels on Wednesday May 2nd, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

The official website for Andy Michaels may be found at http://www.andymichaelsmusic.com

Follow Andy Michaels  on Twitter @AndysMusicCo

Get your copy of Andy Michaels latest album "Revisited" on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/revisited/1331743425

