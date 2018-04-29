Andy Michael's "Lucretia's Eylandt" World Premier Music Video Release Wednesday May 2nd, 2018

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Lucretia's Eylandt", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Andy Michaels on Wednesday May 2, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.