19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival to Showcase Exclusive Screening of Australian Cinema
Festival Will Spotlight the International Premiere of the film "The Pretend One"
AN EXCLUSIVE SCREENING OF AUSTRALIAN CINEMA
Festival Will Spotlight the International Premiere of the film "The Pretend One"
On Monday, April 30th 2018 the 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales will present its Australian Spotlight, an evening celebration of Australian cinema and culture. The event will feature the International Premiere of the highly anticipated film, The Pretend One, followed by a festive post screening gala.
The Pretend One tells the heartfelt story of a young woman who begins to distance herself from her imaginary friend. Reluctant to let her go, he realizes his far-from-imaginary love for her and fights to stay by her side. The film is
directed by Tony Prescott and stars David Field, Geraldine Hakewil, Elijah Perris,Fiona Press, and Alice Roberts.
"The Festival continues to showcase brilliant Australian cinema. The amazing cast and skillful direction make this a must see film at the Festival. We are exceptional proud to host the International Premiere of The Pretend One," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO, Newport Beach Film Festival.
The Spotlight film will screen on Monday, April 30th 2018 – 8:00pm at the The Triangle (1870 Harbor Blvd., Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Following the screening, the Festival will host its annual Pacific Rim Gala at Time Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd. B245 Costa Mesa, CA 92627) starting at 9:30pm. The evening will feature hosted bars by Tito's Handmade Vodka, signature tastings by top Orange County restaurants, multiple DJs and live entertainment.
The Newport Beach Film Festival Australian Spotlight is supported by the American Australian Association, Australians in Film,AusFilm, G'DayUSA and the Australian Consulate-General Los Angeles.
Admission to the Australian Spotlight film and the post-screening party is $45.00.
Post-screening Party Only is $25.00/ Film Screening Only is $20.00.
For ticket information and updates visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com
About The Newport Beach Film Festival
Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. The 19th annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs April 26 - May 3 and will spotlight over 350 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales, is sponsored in part by Tito's Handmade Vodka, Karma Automotive, Fashion Island, Compass Real Estate and the City of Newport Beach.
