 
News By Tag
* Yorktown Heights
* My Brother Vinny
* FDR Park
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Yorktown Heights
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322

My Brother Vinny Walk Continues to "Help Mankind One Good Deed at a Time"

 
 
My Brother Vinny
My Brother Vinny
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Yorktown Heights
My Brother Vinny
FDR Park

Industry:
Event

Location:
Yorktown Heights - New York - US

Subject:
Events

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, N.Y. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- On Sunday April 29, 2018

Come and Join Forces with us at FDR Park!

Our walk is so much more than a walk! It is a celebration of life, party, festival like atmosphere to help us help others and celebrate our journey through the year!

Charitable Forces from all walks of life join in, including: Fire Forces, Military Forces, Police Forces, Super Forces, Zumba Forces with one mission...to help My Brother Vinny continue to "Help mankind one good deed at a time."

NO REGISTRATION FEE! Raise $25 and receive a My Brother Vinny Walk T-shirt! So, get started today and enjoy the fun!

My Brother Vinny is a 100% Volunteer, 501c3 Organization

Event - Registration -10 am - Light Breakfast will be served (Please arrive early)
Warm Up and Kick Off – Move 2 Empower (Zumba)

Walk - 11 am sharp - 2 mile leisurely walk for good around FDR Park

Luncheon - 12 pm - Free BBQ/Luncheon Party for all donors/participants

Live Music/Entertainment  - WHUD, Fun Crew, DJ,  Raffle Extravaganza, Face Painter, Balloon Artist, Vendors, Police Demo, Fire Demo, Military Groups, Bouncy House, Pony Rides, Gymboree Demo, Zumba Love Moves, Cupcakes

2018 Guests -  Empire City Garrison 501st Legion - Storm Troopers, Darth Vader and other characters,

My Brother Vinny is a NYS 501c3 non-profit charitable organization.  We organize, distribute food, clothing and furniture and housewares to US Veterans, outreach groups, shelters and families in Westchester County as well as other vicinities. We run an annual My Brother Vinny Walk and help local animal shelters and rescue groups in the aid and support of animal welfare. We establish and implement community based events geared towards improving the enjoyment of life, happiness, and health of the emotionally, physically and intellectually disabled.

Please visit our website www.mybrothervinny.org and/or click My Brother Vinny on FirstGiving to learn more about MBV and see pictures of us in action!

PLEASE REMEMBER TO CHECK IF YOUR COMPANY ALLOWS MATCHING FUNDS!
You can donate directly online to a team, walker or mail a tax deductible donate to:

My Brother Vinny
P.O. Box 644
Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events
***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
End
Source:Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
Email:***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com Email Verified
Tags:Yorktown Heights, My Brother Vinny, FDR Park
Industry:Event
Location:Yorktown Heights - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bridget O'Brien PR and Events PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share