My Brother Vinny Walk Continues to "Help Mankind One Good Deed at a Time"

-- On Sunday April 29, 2018Come and Join Forces with us at FDR Park!Our walk is so much more than a walk! It is a celebration of life, party, festival like atmosphere to help us help others and celebrate our journey through the year!Charitable Forces from all walks of life join in, including: Fire Forces, Military Forces, Police Forces, Super Forces, Zumba Forces with one mission...to help My Brother Vinny continue to "Help mankind one good deed at a time."NO REGISTRATION FEE! Raise $25 and receive a My Brother Vinny Walk T-shirt! So, get started today and enjoy the fun!My Brother Vinny is a 100% Volunteer, 501c3 OrganizationEvent - Registration -10 am - Light Breakfast will be served (Please arrive early)Warm Up and Kick Off – Move 2 Empower (Zumba)Walk - 11 am sharp - 2 mile leisurely walk for good around FDR ParkLuncheon - 12 pm - Free BBQ/Luncheon Party for all donors/participantsLive Music/Entertainment - WHUD, Fun Crew, DJ, Raffle Extravaganza, Face Painter, Balloon Artist, Vendors, Police Demo, Fire Demo, Military Groups, Bouncy House, Pony Rides, Gymboree Demo, Zumba Love Moves, Cupcakes2018 Guests - Empire City Garrison 501st Legion - Storm Troopers, Darth Vader and other characters,My Brother Vinny is a NYS 501c3 non-profit charitable organization. We organize, distribute food, clothing and furniture and housewares to US Veterans, outreach groups, shelters and families in Westchester County as well as other vicinities. We run an annual My Brother Vinny Walk and help local animal shelters and rescue groups in the aid and support of animal welfare. We establish and implement community based events geared towards improving the enjoyment of life, happiness, and health of the emotionally, physically and intellectually disabled.Please visit our website www.mybrothervinny.org and/or click My Brother Vinny on FirstGiving to learn more about MBV and see pictures of us in action!PLEASE REMEMBER TO CHECK IF YOUR COMPANY ALLOWS MATCHING FUNDS!You can donate directly online to a team, walker or mail a tax deductible donate to:My Brother VinnyP.O. Box 644Yorktown Heights, NY 10598