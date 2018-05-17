 
On Thursday, June 21st, the Queens Chamber of Commerce commences the 2018 Business Expo at Citifield

 
QUEENS, N.Y. - May 22, 2018 - PRLog -- The Queens Chamber of Commerce are excitingly counting the days until the commencement of the 2018 Business Expo! Proudly being held at Citifield, the event will be held on Thursday, June 21st from 10 am until 3 pm. Don't miss out on this day of wonderful festivities!

Filled with a wide variety of unique of activities, guests of all ages will be dazzled with glee. Event festivities will include tours of Citifield facilities, including the locker room dugout, and field. Additionally, there will be a kick off breakfast, entitled: "Planes, Trains & Automobiles: A Queens perspective," at 8:30 am, 20 game season ticket strips (all donated by our Members), hotel stays, and numerous raffle drawings for a variety of great prizes.

This year, between 10am and 3pm, we also organized a series of three panels on Real Estate, Restaurant/Hospitality, and energy. We have many guests in attendance, and are also expecting a surprise visit by a member of the '86 Mets World Series Championship team!

It certainly will be a day to remember! For tickets, please go to https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/event/8056/#.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you at the 2018 Business Expo! We thank you for your continued support and hope to see you on June 21st at Citifield!

