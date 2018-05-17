News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
On Thursday, June 21st, the Queens Chamber of Commerce commences the 2018 Business Expo at Citifield
Filled with a wide variety of unique of activities, guests of all ages will be dazzled with glee. Event festivities will include tours of Citifield facilities, including the locker room dugout, and field. Additionally, there will be a kick off breakfast, entitled: "Planes, Trains & Automobiles:
This year, between 10am and 3pm, we also organized a series of three panels on Real Estate, Restaurant/Hospitality, and energy. We have many guests in attendance, and are also expecting a surprise visit by a member of the '86 Mets World Series Championship team!
It certainly will be a day to remember! For tickets, please go to https://queenschamber.eventbank.com/
The Queens Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you at the 2018 Business Expo! We thank you for your continued support and hope to see you on June 21st at Citifield!
Media Contact
Bridget O'Brien PR & Events
***@bridgetobrienprandevents.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse