Stevie Boi Announces his PINK Shoe line with Baggins Shoes are now for sale!

-- The Stevie Boi brand is happy to announce its collaboration with Baggins shoes!The Stevie Boi PINK HI & LOW Top shoes are a feature collaboration that Stevie Boi and Baggins Shoes have released via NYFW and while Stevie Boi is on his PINK Tour.The shoes retail for $250 usd. They are custom made to each order and shoe size via Baggins in Canada.• :Fit a bit large, we recommend ordering a half size down• :Made to OrderBaggins has been around since 1969 creating custom shoes for different artist and consumers. The shoes will run for a short limited time. Be sure place all orders via StevieBoi.com or SBshades.comVisit: bagginsshoes.com to create custom shoes.BAGGINS BIOIt all started in 1969 in the height of the psychedelic era. Black-light posters were all the rage and Glen needed a black-light to properly display his but they were hard to come by. The only place he could find them was at lighting wholesalers, but unfortunately wholesalers would only sell to businesses and you couldn't only get a business license without a business address (which in those days couldn't just be out of your home). Glen assumed that if he was having such a hard time getting his hands on a black-light others were probably having the same problem. So he found an inexpensive second floor shop space on Victoria's famous Government Street for $80 per month, or $60 if he swept the stairs, and he began his Baggins journey.STEVIE BOI BIOStevie Boi is an American fashion designer, actor and founder of the luxury eye-wear line & Brand SBShades. Boi designs and sells unisex eye-wear and accessories on his website and in select luxury boutique stores across the globe. Stevie has designed eye-wear for stars such as Kesha ,Beyonce, Madonna, Britney Spears, Katy Perry + many more. Stevie Boi was born in Augusta, Georgia but raised overseas.