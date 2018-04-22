 
Real Life Imitates Art For The Platinum Life's Nazanin Mandi

The real life reality star of "The Platinum Life" was first an unknown actress playing the same type of reality star she became, in the all new scripted series "How To Make A Reality Star" premiering May 10, 2018.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- For E!'s reality show, The Platinum Life's starlet Nazanin Mandi, real life has imitated art. The 31-year-old actress who is most known for her long-term relationship with R&B Singer Miguel (she's his real life fiancé) has become a main storyline on the E! Network show. But before there was The Platinum Life, there was "How to Make a Reality Star," an independently produced series written and created by Sheriee Nicole/RieeMixed Productions in 2014. The show stars Nazanin Mandi and premieres this spring (May 10, 2018) after a 4-year journey in redevelopment and production.

"How to Make a Reality Star" is a scripted series about three Southern Belle sisters who move to Los Angeles so that the eldest can fulfill her dreams of becoming a Hollywood star. When they meet an out of work writer (Samantha) who has come to realize that talent alone doesn't land gigs, facts are manipulated to generate the storylines needed for Sam's newfound reality show about the sisters. After the youngest sister's exceptionally scandalous night out is captured by the paparazzi, the press run wild with assumptions, and a star is born! That star happens to be played by Platinum Life talent Nazanin Mandi who, two years later, sits in much the same position of the character she once portrayed - a reality star whose onscreen life story is filled with manipulated and exaggerated facts that play to the purpose of gaining fame and notoriety. This irony of parallel circumstance is simply life imitating art at its finest.

"How to Make a Reality Star" pulls back the curtain on the behind the scenes plotting that goes into creating reality show storylines that have fans believing in the manufactured authenticity of reality TV star lives. Season one of the show will premiere its first of eight episodes on Thursday, May 10, 2018 directly on YouTube (future distribution platforms will be later announced). A special red carpet premiere and launch party (for select television/entertainment executives, press and media, celebrities and influencers) will also take place in Los Angeles, the same evening, to commemorate the series premiere. The event will include a special screening of the premiere episode plus a Q&A panel with the cast. Fellow reality stars from shows such as The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vanderpump Rules, WAGS LA, and others will also be on the red carpet for this industry anticipated event.

For additional press/media inquiries, please contact the agency of representation, Savvy Girl Public Relations. For general inquires or to learn more about the show, please visit the website at www.HowToMakeARealityStar.com and follow on social media at www.instagram.com/htmars_4u and www.facebook.com/HowtoMakeaRealityStar .

About How To Make A Reality Star

How To Make A Reality Star is a scripted web series independently created and produced by Sheriee Nicole and RieeMixed Productions in Los Angeles, CA. The first of eight episodes will premiere on Thursday, May 10, 2018, with each additional episode being streamed each consecutive Thursday thru June 28, 2018 on YouTube. Plans are in the works for network redevelopment and distribution of Season 2 in 2019.

Source:RieeMixed Productions
