News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
TravelSmart VIP to expand portfolio for members with two brand new resorts
Located in one of the World's most popular vacation destinations, Royalton Cancun will offer oceanfront luxury suites and Royalton's first Rooftop SkyClub. Guests will be able to travel from the airport to Royalton Cancun and the vibrant Cancun Strip in only 30 minutes. This new generation, all-inclusive resort will also feature the Agave restaurant – an authentic culinary experience that combines Mesoamerican cooking with old-world Spanish recipes. Royalton Cancun will be the second TravelSmart VIP Club Resort in Mexico, following the ever-popular Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa.
Royalton Antigua will bring modern accommodations to the picturesque island of Antigua. With Royalton Antigua so close to the airport, members will be lounging by the pool within 30 minutes of departure. Sitting on a private beach, this modern luxury resort overlooks the crystal-clear waters of Deep Bay and the iconic Fort Barrington – best known for seeing the most action in Antiguan history. This is the first TravelSmart resort available to members on this stunning Caribbean island.
Royalton Luxury Resorts offer elegant, luxurious accommodations with exclusive amenities such as the signature DreamBed™ and in-suite rain showers. All TravelSmart members enjoy preferential treatment that exceeds all expectations, and these new club resorts won't be the exception. We would also continue with our standard luxury services, including All-in Luxury® amenities such as gourmet Reservation Free Dining, Royalton's Sports Event Guarantee™ for all sporting events and All-in Connectivity™
About TravelSmart VIP: TravelSmart offers a vacation loyalty membership program for avid travelers that is filled with VIP perks at exclusive resorts. Uniquely positioned as the only one of its kind that is part of a major vertically-integrated travel provider, TravelSmart members receive unique access to exclusive airfares and other travel benefits. Find out more at http://www.travelsmartvip.com
Media Contact
Rebecca Tunstall
Communications Manager
rtunstall@travelsmartvip.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse