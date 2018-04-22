News By Tag
Ally Digital becomes BigCommerce Certified Partner
As a Certified partner, Ally Digital, a top digital consultancy in Austin, brings a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce.
Ally Digital offers clients custom commerce solutions powered by BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and mid-market brands. "This is definitely an important milestone in our commitment to bringing BigCommerce's superior solution to having an online store" said Nando Caban-Mendez, Owner, at Ally Digital.
Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage and scale successful online businesses through its platform. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.
As a Certified partner, Ally Digital, a top digital consultancy in Austin, brings a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce by designing and producing modern, reliable, and secure online stores using BigCommerce. Ally Digital also offers migrations of existing stores (WooCommerce migration to BigCommerce, Shopify migration to BigCommerce, and Magento migration to BigCommerce)
Ally Digital helps online retailers sell anything online, sell safely, and sell more, by optimizing for conversion. Visit Ally Digital here: http://allydigital.net/
