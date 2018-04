Ally Digital becomes BigCommerce Certified Partner

As a Certified partner, Ally Digital, a top digital consultancy in Austin, brings a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce.

Ally- Digital- BigCommerce- Certified

Contact

Ally Digital

Nando Caban-Mendez

***@allydigital.net Ally DigitalNando Caban-Mendez

End

-- Ally Digital today announced becoming a BigCommerce Certified Partner as part of its commitment to help online retailers with BigCommerce's enterprise-grade eCommerce solutions. As part of the BigCommerce Certified Partner program, Ally Digital completed all available courses in BigCommerce's Training and Enablement program, which is designed to bring a cohesive level of competence among BigCommerce Partners.Ally Digital offers clients custom commerce solutions powered by BigCommerce, the leading ecommerce platform for fast-growing and mid-market brands. "This is definitely an important milestone in our commitment to bringing BigCommerce's superior solution to having an online store" said Nando Caban-Mendez, Owner, at Ally Digital.Companies of all sizes work with BigCommerce to launch, promote, manage and scale successful online businesses through its platform. According to analysis conducted by market research firm Ipsos, online stores built on BigCommerce grow approximately twice as fast as the ecommerce industry average. By selecting a flexible, cost-effective SaaS model, retailers are able to focus on managing their business, not the technology behind it.As a Certified partner, Ally Digital, a top digital consultancy in Austin, brings a new level of integration, service, and support for its clients selling with BigCommerce by designing and producing modern, reliable, and secure online stores using BigCommerce. Ally Digital also offers migrations of existing stores (WooCommerce migration to BigCommerce, Shopify migration to BigCommerce, and Magento migration to BigCommerce), SEO for eCommerce, and inventory management and fulfillment consulting.Ally Digital helps online retailers sell anything online, sell safely, and sell more, by optimizing for conversion. Visit Ally Digital here: http://allydigital.net/