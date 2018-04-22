News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Anne's Credit Union Sponsors $1,000 Scholarship for UMD Center for Marketing Research
Eileen M. Danahey, St. Anne's President & CEO, is "proud to partner with such a reputable institution to further the education of students in our local community. The Center for Marketing Research at UMass Dartmouth does a commendable job of providing real on-the-job experience with local employers and St. Anne's is supportive of their efforts."
St. Anne's Credit Union is committed to the future of the youth in the local SouthCoast community. In addition to this scholarship, for over 25 years the St. Anne's Scholarship Program has awarded more than $300,000 to local students, including graduating high school seniors and grade school students at Fall River's St. Stanislaus and Holy Name schools.
Shown in the picture left to right at this year's Center for Marketing Research Celebrity Scholarship Dinner featuring Rodney Harrison are: Robert E. Johnson, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor; UMass Dartmouth student and scholarship recipient Rachel Bellantoni, Rodney Harrison and Bernard J. McDonald III, St. Anne's Credit Union Board of Director.
With over $929 million in assets, St. Anne's Credit Union was established in 1936. The Credit Union is headquartered in Fall River and has eight full-service branches located in SouthCoast communities including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. The Credit Union offers a wide range of banking products and services that make managing money easy. St. Anne's has been recognized by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as the #1 Mortgage Lender in Bristol County. Visit https://www.stannes.com or call 1-877-782-6637 for more information. Deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and by the Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation.
Contact
Lee Zupkofska
***@stannes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse