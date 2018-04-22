 
St. Anne's Credit Union Sponsors $1,000 Scholarship for UMD Center for Marketing Research

 
 
UMass Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research
UMass Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research
 
FALL RIVER, Mass. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- The Center for Marketing Research at UMass Dartmouth held their 18th Annual Celebrity Scholarship Dinner recently, featuring guest speaker - retired New England Patriot Rodney Harrison. For the third year St. Anne's sponsored a $1,000 scholarship for an undergraduate marketing student at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research – contributing to the $200,000 the Center has given out in scholarships to more than 260 students in the last 18 years.

Eileen M. Danahey, St. Anne's President & CEO, is "proud to partner with such a reputable institution to further the education of students in our local community. The Center for Marketing Research at UMass Dartmouth does a commendable job of providing real on-the-job experience with local employers and St. Anne's is supportive of their efforts."

St. Anne's Credit Union is committed to the future of the youth in the local SouthCoast community. In addition to this scholarship, for over 25 years the St. Anne's Scholarship Program has awarded more than $300,000 to local students, including graduating high school seniors and grade school students at Fall River's St. Stanislaus and Holy Name schools.

Shown in the picture left to right at this year's Center for Marketing Research Celebrity Scholarship Dinner featuring Rodney Harrison are: Robert E. Johnson, UMass Dartmouth Chancellor; UMass Dartmouth student and scholarship recipient Rachel Bellantoni, Rodney Harrison and Bernard J. McDonald III, St. Anne's Credit Union Board of Director.

With over $929 million in assets, St. Anne's Credit Union was established in 1936. The Credit Union is headquartered in Fall River and has eight full-service branches located in SouthCoast communities including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. The Credit Union offers a wide range of banking products and services that make managing money easy. St. Anne's has been recognized by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as the #1 Mortgage Lender in Bristol County. Visit https://www.stannes.com or call 1-877-782-6637 for more information. Deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and by the Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation.

Lee Zupkofska
***@stannes.com
