 
News By Tag
* Kids
* Burgers
* St Pete Beach
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Petersburg
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
28272625242322


St. Pete Beach Restaurant Rewards Kids for Good Grades

Boulevard Burgers & Tap House to Give FREE Milkshakes to Straight A Students in May
 
 
The Teacher's Pet
The Teacher's Pet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- School's out and St. Pete Beach restaurant, Boulevard Burgers & Tap House, is inviting kids to show off their perfect report cards to receive a FREE milkshake with purchase of an entree. Shakes come in three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry. Also in May, the restaurant is featuring a new burger, aptly named 'The Teacher's Pet'. The burger is a half pound Boulevard burger stacked with bacon, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and crunchy potato straws.

Boulevard Burgers & Tap House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. The restaurant features all day happy hour every day, 15 local crafts on draft, half-price appetizers on Mondays, trivia and tacos on Tuesdays, free meals for kids on Wednesdays, and live music on the weekends. The Boulevard is pet-friendly, offering a Yappy Hour every Saturday afternoon. Private dining is also available in the nautically-acquainted dining room.

ABOUT BOULEVARD BURGERS & TAP HOUSE: Boulevard Burgers & Tap House is a casual dining, indoor/ outdoor restaurant serving American cuisine. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week, and breakfast on Sundays. The Boulevard is located at 5905 Gulf Boulevard, St Pete Beach, FL 33706. www.BLVDBurgers.com | 727-201-4906 | fb + insta @blvdburgers

EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com

Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.
End
Source:Boulevard Burgers & Tap House
Email:***@evolveandco.com Email Verified
Tags:Kids, Burgers, St Pete Beach
Industry:Restaurants
Location:St. Petersburg - Florida - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Evolve & Co News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share