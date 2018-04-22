News By Tag
St. Pete Beach Restaurant Rewards Kids for Good Grades
Boulevard Burgers & Tap House to Give FREE Milkshakes to Straight A Students in May
Boulevard Burgers & Tap House is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. The restaurant features all day happy hour every day, 15 local crafts on draft, half-price appetizers on Mondays, trivia and tacos on Tuesdays, free meals for kids on Wednesdays, and live music on the weekends. The Boulevard is pet-friendly, offering a Yappy Hour every Saturday afternoon. Private dining is also available in the nautically-acquainted dining room.
ABOUT BOULEVARD BURGERS & TAP HOUSE: Boulevard Burgers & Tap House is a casual dining, indoor/ outdoor restaurant serving American cuisine. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week, and breakfast on Sundays. The Boulevard is located at 5905 Gulf Boulevard, St Pete Beach, FL 33706. www.BLVDBurgers.com | 727-201-4906 | fb + insta @blvdburgers
EVOLVE & CO: Evolve & Co is a full-service advertising agency located in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The company is a collective of brand strategists and creatives, specializing in the lifestyle vertical. The firm is located at 475 Central Avenue Suite M7, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701. www.evolveandco.com
Editors: For details, or to schedule an interview contact Lisa Williams lisa@evolveandco.com or 727.490.9835.
