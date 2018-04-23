News By Tag
NJ Ad Club honors Action Graphic's Creative Director with Award
Jade Lien named as one of Jersey's Best Marketing and Communications Professionals Under 40
"Receiving an award like this is very humbling, particularly when seeing my name in line with such esteemed marketing professionals,"
Lien joined the Action Graphics team three-years-
She continued to grow and expand her roles, quickly taking on initiatives working directly with clients. Her visual arts background and experience working with nonprofits like the Newark Arts Council enabled her to come up with creative solutions to meet the needs of Action Graphics' nonprofit and private school clients. Lien earned her bachelor's degree in Art History and Art Administration from Drew University in 2008.
"Jade embodies our mission of enhancing the value and efficacy of our client's fundraising communications to help them achieve their goals," Action Graphics Executive Vice President Jesse Park said. "She has a keen ability to bring an organization's message to life through visually engaging communications that help advance the organization. This recognition is well deserved and a nod to her countless hours and tireless work."
2018 marks the fourth consecutive year the New Jersey Ad Club has recognized the top marketing communications professionals younger than 40. According to the club, award winners are professionals who have made an impact on their field and company and have achieved recognition from their peers, employers, or the public.
"This is a great event, I love the opportunity to honor young, up and coming professionals in our business," said Rob Schnapp, the New Jersey Ad Club President and the Executive Creative Director at Coyne PR. "It's the lifeblood of our business, the next generation, and it's a great way to recognize future leadership."
Park accepted the award on Lien's behalf during the Jersey's Best Induction Ceremony at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, N.J. Other recipients included Jordan Toczynski, Spotify's artist content manager and social media marketer, Jill Knight and Sonia Sanghvi of Deloitte Digital, TMZ news producer Michael Ortiz, and other distinguished young professionals.
