NJ Ad Club honors Action Graphic's Creative Director with Award

Jade Lien named as one of Jersey's Best Marketing and Communications Professionals Under 40

Action Graphics' Creative Director was honored with the Jersey's Best Award

Media Contact

Mike Montalto

***@actiongraphicsnj.com

973 633 6500 Mike Montalto973 633 6500

End

-- Action Graphics' Jade Lien was honored as one of New Jersey's best marketing and communications professionals under the age of 40 on Thursday, April 26. She was one of 30 young professionals who met the requirements of exceptional leadership qualities, career progress, and community involvement to earn the Jersey's Best Award from the New Jersey Ad Club."Receiving an award like this is very humbling, particularly when seeing my name in line with such esteemed marketing professionals,"Lien said. "I'm excited to keep pushing the creative envelope while learning from the people around me."Lien joined the Action Graphics team three-years-ago. She was initially focused on building the company's internal marketing and outbound educational content. She was also tasked with heading the company's social media accounts, maintaining the Action Graphics brand as well as graphic design for print and digital outlets.She continued to grow and expand her roles, quickly taking on initiatives working directly with clients. Her visual arts background and experience working with nonprofits like the Newark Arts Council enabled her to come up with creative solutions to meet the needs of Action Graphics' nonprofit and private school clients. Lien earned her bachelor's degree in Art History and Art Administration from Drew University in 2008."Jade embodies our mission of enhancing the value and efficacy of our client's fundraising communications to help them achieve their goals," Action Graphics Executive Vice President Jesse Park said. "She has a keen ability to bring an organization's message to life through visually engaging communications that help advance the organization. This recognition is well deserved and a nod to her countless hours and tireless work."2018 marks the fourth consecutive year the New Jersey Ad Club has recognized the top marketing communications professionals younger than 40. According to the club, award winners are professionals who have made an impact on their field and company and have achieved recognition from their peers, employers, or the public."This is a great event, I love the opportunity to honor young, up and coming professionals in our business," said Rob Schnapp, the New Jersey Ad Club President and the Executive Creative Director at Coyne PR. "It's the lifeblood of our business, the next generation, and it's a great way to recognize future leadership."Park accepted the award on Lien's behalf during the Jersey's Best Induction Ceremony at the Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township, N.J. Other recipients included Jordan Toczynski, Spotify's artist content manager and social media marketer, Jill Knight and Sonia Sanghvi of Deloitte Digital, TMZ news producer Michael Ortiz, and other distinguished young professionals.