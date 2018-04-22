 
Fort Myers Miracle warm up lightsabers in advance of Star Wars Night on May 4 at Hammond Stadium

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- The Fort Myers Miracle are turning Hammond Stadium into the Millennium Falcon for a night, inviting Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Hans Solo, R2-D2 and the rest of the crew for an evening at the ballpark.

Star Wars Night at Hammond Stadium is among the most popular events held by the Miracle each season, attracting droves of Star Wars fans – many dressed in costume – to the ballgame. Popular Star Wars characters will be on hand for photo ops and fans can enter costume contests to win fabulous prizes.

This year, Star Wars Night will be held on Friday, May 4, which has become a holiday of sorts for Star Wars fanatics around the world.

"There really isn't another event in town that rivals the Miracle's Star Wars Night," said Chris Peters, Miracle president and general manager. "With Star Wars Night falling on a Friday this season, we're adding more meet-and-greets and fun surprises to entertain fans. May the Fourth be with you!"

First pitch for Star Wars Night is 7 p.m. vs. the Jupiter Hammerheads. Tickets start at $8.50 and include a postgame fireworks show presented by Dairy Queen (weather permitting). Wicked Dolphin and B103.9 are sponsoring a pregame Happy Hour.

Friday also is the annual Scout Night Sleepover for scouts and their families. Tickets are $19 and include a general admission ticket, patch and vouchers for a hot dog and drink, as well as postgame fireworks, snacks and a movie.

For more information about Star Wars Night, Scout Night Sleepover or other Miracle promotions, please call 239-768-4210 or visit MiracleBaseball.com.

About the Miracle

The Fort Myers Miracle are the Class-A Advanced Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, and have played home games at Hammond Stadium since 1992. Notable Miracle alumni include Joe Mauer, Miguel Sano, Byron Buxton and Torii Hunter. Follow the Miracle online at MiracleBaseball.com or through its social media channels: Twitter (@MiracleBaseball (https://twitter.com/MiracleBaseball)), Instagram (fortmyersmiracle (https://www.instagram.com/fortmyersmiracle/)), Facebook (Fort Myers Miracle (https://www.facebook.com/FortMyersMiracle/)) and Snapchat (ftmyersmiracle). For questions or ticket information, call the Miracle at 239-768-4210.
