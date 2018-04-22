Collections of high-grade Hank Aaron and Sandy Koufax cards are in Small Traditions' May 5th auction

Small Traditions' internet-only Spring Premium Auction, online now and ending on Saturday, May 5th, is highlighted by the Cardbull Hank Aaron collection and the K-15 Koufax! Collection. Also in the sale: Mantle, Jeter, Ichiro (in Japan) cards.