News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Anne's Credit Union Holds FREE Homebuyer Seminar for Community
Over forty individuals attended the seminar, listening to experienced speakers that included St. Anne's Mortgage Originator, Tim Souza and seasoned local Realtor and Insurance Broker, Jennifer Preston of Frank Smith Insurance & Real Estate. With over fourteen years of lending, banking, sales and credit analysis experience, Tim provides members with financial perspective and expertise and presents options to assist members in achieving their goal of homeownership. Jennifer, a licensed Insurance Producer in Property Casualty, Life & Accident and a Real Estate Broker in MA and RI, has served several years on the Fall River Board of Realtors and earned the title "Realtor of the Year" in 2001.
The topics presented covered the basics of home buying, MassHousing and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) Equity Builder assistance programs to consider, an overview of down payment and other closing costs, finding a reputable agent and home inspector – as well as the step-by-step process from pre-qualification and beyond. Attendees had the opportunity to ask the professionals questions about how to start the home buying process, what factors impact your credit score, and what to expect along the way.
Please visit www.stannes.com or "like" St. Anne's Credit Union on Facebook for upcoming seminars.
Shown in picture: Tim Souza, St. Anne's Mortgage Originator and Lee Zupkofska, St. Anne's Vice President of Marketing.
About St. Anne's Credit Union:
With over $929 million in assets, St. Anne's Credit Union was established in 1936. The Credit Union is headquartered in Fall River and has eight full-service branches located in SouthCoast communities including Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, New Bedford, Somerset, and Swansea. The Credit Union offers a wide range of banking products and services that make managing money easy. St. Anne's has been recognized by Banker and Tradesman as the #1 Credit Union in Massachusetts as well as the #1 Mortgage Lender in Bristol County. Visit https://stannes.com or call 1-877-782-6637 for more information. Deposits are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration and by the Massachusetts Credit Union Share Insurance Corporation.
Contact
Lee Zupkofska
***@stannes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse