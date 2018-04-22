News By Tag
Priority Marketing president and founder Teri Hansen, APR, earns Lifetime Achievement Award
"I am extremely humbled to accept this honor from the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association,"
Hansen founded Priority Marketing, the region's largest full-service marketing, public relations and digital marketing agency in 1992 as a home-based business. A native of Fort Myers, her 34-year public relations and marketing career, has earned her a reputation for exceptional integrity, leadership and spirit. Hansen has been an impetus behind thousands of business successes throughout the community and beyond. Her dedication to the industry and the progression of it, has motivated her to be a role model to local students, young professionals and business peers.
Throughout her career, she has been the recipient of many honors. Her contributions to the profession has earned her more than 150 local, state, and international honors and awards, and her company is continually recognized as the region's top ranked agency. Hansen's honors include the Southwest Florida Blue Chip Award, Lee Building Industry Association Marketing Professional of the Year and Marketing Firm of the Year, Commercial Contractor's Council Marketing Firm of the Year, Florida Public Relations Association PR Professional of the Year and more. Most recently, she was honored as a Junior Achievement Hall of Fame, Lee County laureate in 2017 and as a finalist for the 2017 Paulette Burton Citizen of the Year Award. In addition to her personal achievement, Hansen played a pivotal role in founding the Southwest Florida Chapter of FPRA and served as president four years after the chapter was established. She is also a member of FPRA's Counselor's Network and has served the organization at the state and local levels. Hansen has been an essential resource for the local FPRA chapter for more than 30 years, utilizing her robust knowledge, industry experience and involvement in the organization to impact and advance the profession.
Under her leadership, Priority Marketing has provided strategic marketing and public relations services to numerous philanthropic organizations within the community to help support their mission and fundraising. In its 25-year history, Priority Marketing has donated an estimated $2 million for in-kind services to more than 100 mission-driven and community organizations throughout the region. In the last two years alone, the firm has donated more than 4,100 hours valued at a total of approximately $480,000 to a variety of nonprofits including Builders Care, Junior Achievement of Southwest Florida, Lee Health Foundation, PACE Center for Girls of Lee County, SWFL Children's Charities, Inc., Wellfit Girls and the Guadalupe Center.
Established in 1992, Priority Marketing is a full-service marketing, advertising and public relations firm. The company is located at 8200 College Pkwy., Suite 201 in Fort Myers. For more information call 239-267-2638 or visit www.prioritymarketing.com. Also, follow Priority Marketing online at twitter.com/
