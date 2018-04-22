South Street Players present Rehearsal for Murder

Directed by Casey Woods. From the television play by Richard Levinson and William Link. Adapted for the stage by D.D. Brooke.

-- This is a thrilling "theatrical"mystery in which the theater becomes the set for the play. The playwright turns on the stage work light and prepares for the first reading of his new play. The actors, producer, director and others connected with the show come onto the stage. Under their humorous (and utterly real) theatrical talk, tension grows.We soon discover that everyone connected with this play was previously involved with another play by the same playwright. Just one year ago, at its opening night, and in the same theater, the leading lady (who was also the playwright's fiancee) was murdered. As these people start with their new play, surprising connections to the murder unfold. The growing tension reaches the boiling point with startling revelations!Fridays May 4th & 11th ~ 8:00pmSaturdays May 5th & 12th ~:8:00pmSundays May 6th & 13th ~ 2:00pmWesley Hall, 4th & Mercer, Spring Lake, NJFor Reservations:732-447-5169Tickets $22.00 ($20.00 for Seniors & Students)