South Street Players present Rehearsal for Murder
Directed by Casey Woods. From the television play by Richard Levinson and William Link. Adapted for the stage by D.D. Brooke.
We soon discover that everyone connected with this play was previously involved with another play by the same playwright. Just one year ago, at its opening night, and in the same theater, the leading lady (who was also the playwright's fiancee) was murdered. As these people start with their new play, surprising connections to the murder unfold. The growing tension reaches the boiling point with startling revelations!
Fridays May 4th & 11th ~ 8:00pm
Saturdays May 5th & 12th ~:8:00pm
Sundays May 6th & 13th ~ 2:00pm
Wesley Hall, 4th & Mercer, Spring Lake, NJ
For Reservations:
Tickets $22.00 ($20.00 for Seniors & Students)
https://www.southstreetplayers.org
South Street Players
***@yahoo.com
732-447-5169
