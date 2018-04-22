News By Tag
The Arc of Volusia Names New Executive Director
Thorn will lead the organization as it continues to advocate for providing the opportunity for hope, growth, and change for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our communities.
Thorn holds a master's degree in social work from Marywood University in Scranton, Penn., and possesses more than 30 years of executive management experience in the non-profit sector in the fields of children and family services, mental health, and developmental disabilities. For the past 13 years, she was the CEO of ACHIEVE, a three-county non-profit organization located in Binghamton, N.Y., shepherding its growth from a $13M agency to a $33M agency serving and advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. New to Florida, she and her husband, Dr. John Crowell live in Ormond Beach. Thorn plans to become actively engaged with the community on behalf of The Arc of Volusia.
"We are pleased to have been able to attract the level of talent, dedication and passion for the individuals we serve at The Arc of Volusia and to our community that Mary Jo Thorne possesses," said John Meyer, chairman of the board. "We look forward to working together to accomplish the vision and goals on behalf of our clients, caregivers, guardians and staff. "
"It is an honor and a privilege to have been chosen to represent The Arc of Volusia, its individuals and families served and to work in partnership with other key constituents in our surrounding communities,"
Thorn will work closely with Shawn Abbatessa who has served as Interim Executive Director for the past several months. The Board of Directors wishes to express their thanks and appreciation to Mr. Abbatessa for his ongoing service to The Arc Volusia.
The Arc Volusia is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 by parents who were concerned about their children with disabilities. Fifty-four years later, the Arc continues to lead the way in promoting awareness of the strengths and achievements of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). They currently serve 230 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities – helping them develop life skills, increase their independence, and creating opportunities for them to earn a paycheck.
The Arc's community impact focuses on four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs. The Arc Volusia is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am until 4:00pm. They are located at 100 Jimmy Huger Circle in Daytona and have a DeLand campus located at 1738 Patterson Avenue that has been in existence since 1965. They can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/
