Hemsley Fraser achieves global recognition for training outsourcing, for eighth successive year
Training Industry, Inc. continuously monitors the training marketplace and each year it lists the 'Top 20' providers of training outsourcing services. This year's selection criteria included industry visibility, innovation and impact; capability to deliver multiple types of training services; company size and growth potential; strength of clients and geographic reach.
Ken Taylor, President of Training Industry, Inc. said: "The Training Outsourcing sector includes companies capable of developing well-rounded and innovative solutions to the corporate training market. The companies selected for this year's Top 20 Training Outsourcing Companies list demonstrate the ability to leverage new approaches and technologies to improve employee learning in organisations around the world."
Danielle Draewell, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. added: "The companies featured on this year's Training Outsourcing Top 20 List represent a group of providers that deliver superior training solutions and services to their clients. The extensive content and technology services provided by these companies makes them leaders in the constantly evolving and growing training outsourcing market."
Todd Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Hemsley Fraser, said: "Our recent research shows that L&D's quest for efficiency, quality and innovation is changing the global market for training outsourcing. Today's client organisations want a more holistic learning partner who feels part of the team and who can add value, not just deliver short-term cost savings. As experts in L&D, we're delighted to be ranked again as one of the world's leading providers of training outsourcing. The Top 20 list should help buyers make more informed decisions when searching for the right partner."
Founded in 1991, Hemsley Fraser provides training courses, digital and blended learning solutions and managed learning services that help to transform individuals, teams and organisations. Part of the Weidong-Demos global family, Hemsley Fraser delivers learning in over 90 countries. The company has also been consistently ranked by Training Industry, Inc. as a Top 20 leadership development provider (since 2010) and as a Top 20 online learning library company (a new category introduced in 2017).
Training Industry, Inc. is a portal for the training industry which provides information, insight and tools to help training practitioners manage the business of learning.
A research report from Hemsley Fraser, called The evolution of managed learning is freely available from: http://www.hemsleyfraser.co.uk/
For further information, please call Hemsley Fraser on +44 (0) 845 071 2801. www.hemsleyfraser.co.uk
Amanda Dawson
***@daws.com
