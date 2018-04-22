 
Industry News





This Governors Ball Music Festival Book Flights With Explorer Whiz

 
NEW YORK - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- When we talk about festivals, then certainly the best first thing which we imagine is an infectious blend of cheer, laughter, and revelry. It is an atmosphere which is out and out amazing to decode and something which is quite relaxing and rejuvenating at the same time!

And the Governors Ball Music Festival is something which personifies just about everything which has been said above. It is quite a unique blend of rock, hip-hop, electronic, pop and folk. And it offers a very wide and extreme variety of music and food tastes to the people. In short, Governor's ball has got everything that you can desire in your senses.

Held on June 1-3 2018, Randall's Island, New York, this is the kind of festival which you must experience at least once in your lifetime. "And taking into account this upcoming festival we are offering flight tickets to New York, USA at 20% off*," said the director of the company on the occasion of this upcoming festival.

If you are looking for booking cheap flights to anywhere across the globe then we at Explorer Whiz make your flight booking experience a seamless one. So, why waste your time? Call us on +1 (844) 707-6838 and book air tickets over the phone today.

Explorer Whiz is a US-based online travel agency. And till date, we have helped thousands of our customers in booking flights to their featured destinations. We absolutely believe that our customers deserve the best of the best in terms of services and it is keeping that in mind that we make sure all their travel needs are satisfied.

Website: https://www.explorerwhiz.com/

Contact number:  +1 (844) 707-6838

E-mail-Id- info@explorerwhiz.com

