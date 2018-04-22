News By Tag
Lapgurad introduces a range of portable chargers for new-age smart devices
Regarding the specification of these portable chargers for smartphones and laptops, the spokesperson of the company said "we are the manufacturer of three categories of products viz Power bank, Laptop Battery and Laptop Adapter. All these are best portable charger in India, easy to carry, handy and powerful performance ensuring longer battery backup. In the category of Power Banks for mobiles, we have a different variety in terms of 'Battery capacity' of the power banks that ranges from 10000 mAH to 20800 mAH. Apart from that, there is variety in terms of the design of the products also. While developing the products, we are highly specific about the performance and capacity of the products. Along with that, we are equally concerned about the design perspective of the products, so that these can be stylish and lightweight to carry upon. We have variety in terms of colour like grey, black, white, pink, yellow, blue, red etc. For any smartphone or laptop user, our portable chargers are the must to have items as our products promise uninterrupted battery back-up for many days, thus reducing dependency on the power source or power outlet. Whether someone is fond of binge-watching movies and series on mobile phones or needs to travel often or have the tendency of forgetting to keep their phone on charging, our range of best portable charger in India cater their need at best. "
About Lapguard: Located in New Delhi, Lapguard is one of the leading power bank manufacturers in India. The brand stands for 'Reliable,' 'Affordable' and 'Value.' Reliable because the products are BIS Approved Power Bank and integrated with high-quality components such as premium microchips and Grade A batteries. The complete product line is 'Made In India,' manufactured and quality tested based on various parameters. As Lapguard directly sells the products directly to the consumers so these are offered at highly affordable rates.
For more please visit : http://www.lapguard.in/
