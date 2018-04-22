 
Lapgurad introduces a range of portable chargers for new-age smart devices

 
 
DELHI, India - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- Offering comprehensive solution to the battery challenges of new-age high tech devices, specifically smartphone, Lapgurad, one of the leading power bank manufacturers in India has introduced a wide range of portable chargers such as Power Banks.These products are being accepted as the best portable charger 'in India. The products come with 'All India 12 Month warranty.' Customers can avail the warranty four ways, either they can register directly from the website or they can email their details like name, contact number, email id and invoice number to our official email  or they can call at the customer number +91-8860982364 and provide the details or they can tear off the warranty page from the manual from the pack of battery and adaptor and post it to Lapguard India Head Office. The products are available on all the leading eCommerce sites  and it is the best selling as 'Best Portable Charger in India.' These products are also available through Lapguard's authorized retail seller OMCOMPUTRONIX, "Appario Retail" and  Cloudtail.

Regarding the specification of these portable chargers for smartphones and laptops, the spokesperson of the company said "we are the manufacturer of three categories of products viz Power bank, Laptop Battery and Laptop Adapter. All these are best portable charger in India, easy to carry, handy and powerful performance ensuring longer battery backup. In the category of Power Banks for mobiles, we have a different variety in terms of 'Battery capacity' of the power banks that ranges from 10000 mAH to 20800 mAH. Apart from that, there is variety in terms of the design of the products also. While developing the products, we are highly specific about the performance and capacity of the products. Along with that, we are equally concerned about the design perspective of the products, so that these can be stylish and lightweight to carry upon. We have variety in terms of colour like grey, black, white, pink, yellow, blue, red etc. For any smartphone or laptop user, our portable chargers are the must to have items as our products promise uninterrupted battery back-up for many days, thus reducing dependency on the power source or power outlet.  Whether someone is fond of binge-watching movies and series on mobile phones or needs to travel often or have the tendency of forgetting to keep their phone on charging, our range of best portable charger in India cater their need at best. "

About Lapguard: Located in New Delhi, Lapguard is one of the leading power bank manufacturers in India. The brand stands for 'Reliable,' 'Affordable' and 'Value.' Reliable because the products are BIS Approved Power Bank and integrated with high-quality components such as premium microchips and Grade A batteries. The complete product line is 'Made In India,' manufactured and quality tested based on various parameters. As Lapguard directly sells the products directly to the consumers so these are offered at highly affordable rates.

For more please visit : http://www.lapguard.in/product-tag/best-power-bank/

