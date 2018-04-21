News By Tag
Cheryl Dukes Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties
Atlanta Residential Real Estate Leader Lands Private/Nonprofit Business Talent
In addition to having served as CEO of a charitable foundation and Sales Director for an NBA franchise, Cheryl Dukes is a veteran in residential real estate sales, having managed new construction sales, and assisted with relocations and resale homes prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties.
"Cheryl Dukes brings a plethora of business experience to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties", said Valerie Levin, Senior Vice President and Managing Broker for Berkshire Hathaway's blue-chip Midtown Office. "Her very dedicated work in the nonprofit arena is an added value to our Midtown Office as she understands the importance of community building in the private sector. I feel very fortunate to have Cheryl Dukes on our Midtown Team!"
"Not only has Valerie Levin put together an all-star team, but the Berkshire Hathaway brand is recognized and admired worldwide", explained Dukes. "It has an extensive network in place — one that commands instant respect and offers unparalleled leverage to our clients. I am honored to be invited to join the Midtown team and contribute my efforts to ensuring each client enjoys an exceptional sales experience. With the opening of a brand new office, and all of the activity and buzz of people wanting to live Intown, I can't think of a more compelling place to be."
"Our new Midtown office, which opens the first week of May is going to be spectacular"
Cheryl Dukes can be reached at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Midtown Office located at Eleven 14th Street in Midtown, Atlanta, GA 30309. Her direct phone is 404-606-9921 and website is www.CherylDukes.BHHSGeorgia.com.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties
Midtown Office: 11 14th St, Atlanta, GA
***@bhhsgeorgia.com
404-266-8100
